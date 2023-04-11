You may or may not already be surfing through the best Lenovo laptop deals, or best laptop deals, to find a suitable system, whether for work, school or play. But listen up, because this one is worth calling out separately. It’s packed with power, but it’s available for an incredible price when you factor in the discount. Lenovo’s ThinkPad P16 16-inch mobile workstation, perfect for professionals and creatives alike, is over 50% off, saving you $4,980. The estimated value is $9,389, but it’s yours for just $4,409 right now thanks to the deal. It’s almost sold out though so hurry over if you’re interested. You can also read more about it below.

If you’re wondering, a high-end mobile workstation is built for power and performance to handle demanding tasks, on the go. Why? Well, it’s a great option for professionals that need a lot of power, whether they’re developing software, games, or apps, or doing some creative work like graphic design or video editing. But with most workstations, the design falls by the wayside and they end up looking pretty uninspired. That’s not the case with Lenovo’s P16 which is sleek, stylish, and something of a marvel to look at.

It boasts next-level performance and productivity thanks to the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12950HX vPro processor, 128GB of DDR5 RAM — the fastest on the market currently — and a 1TB solid-state drive. It also has an Nvidia RTX A5500 with 16GB GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, which is not just impressive for a laptop but any computer, even a full-sized desktop. The 16-inch WQUXGA OLED display is absolutely stunning, with anti-reflection, anti-smudge, and Dolby Vision support. It’s also a touchscreen that supports a maximum resolution of 3840 by 2400 at 60Hz with a 100% DCI-P3 color rating and 400 nits brightness rating.

To top it all off you get excellent security with the discrete Trusted Platform Module (dPTM) that ensures your sensitive data is encrypted, plus a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, and a self-healing BIOS that restores system settings if anything should ever go wrong. That means you can get back in, get back to work, and keep your productivity up, even on a bad day.

The P16 is normally $9,389, based on industry-related estimates, meaning Lenovo looks at similarly designed and specced systems and finds a comparable price. But since this laptop is yours for $4,409 that nets you a massive savings of $4,980. Seriously, that’s a crazy deal, especially for a workstation that’s so powerful. It’s ready to ship, but they’re selling fast, so if you’re interested jump on this deal ASAP. We never know how long they last. By the way, if that’s still a bit pricey for your tastes, you can always find some excellent laptop deals under $500 too, which also features Lenovo.

