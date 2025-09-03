 Skip to main content
This amazing climbing robot comes with claws

It mimics the climbing abilities of insects and reptiles.

Climbing Robot (with Claws!)

What’s happened? Led by robotics Ph.D. student Paul Nadan, a team at Carnegie Mellon University has been developing the extraordinary Loris robot for several years. The latest version of the robot, which can scale steep surfaces, features in a new video (top) released by IEEE Spectrum. Loris uses bio-inspired microspine grippers that latch onto small surface protrusions with a powerful grip, mimicking the climbing abilities of insects and reptiles. Nadan describes the microspines as “lots of sharp little hooks [that] catch all of the microscopic bumps in the rock surface.” The video shows Loris climbing various vertical surfaces, some far bumpier than others. 

Why is this important?

  • The robot features a lightweight, energy-efficient platform that can take on extreme terrains while maintaining balance and stability through the use of intelligent sensing and control systems.
  • The technology could make it useful for close-up explorations of normally inaccessible terrain, whether on Earth or another celestial body such as the moon or Mars.
  • A future version may even be good for search and rescue missions in challenging environments such as inside collapsed buildings.
  • Environmental monitoring and inspections in difficult-to-access places could also be possible once the robot is fully developed.

Why should I care? The Loris robot is one of the most advanced climbing robots out there, with its impressive technology potentially serving a myriad of uses. Discoveries made during its development could also inspire other robotics engineers to take the technology further, pushing the boundaries of what robots can do in real-world emergency and inspection scenarios, as well as in operations beyond Earth.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
