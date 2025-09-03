This amazing climbing robot comes with claws

What’s happened? Led by robotics Ph.D. student Paul Nadan, a team at Carnegie Mellon University has been developing the extraordinary Loris robot for several years. The latest version of the robot, which can scale steep surfaces, features in a new video (top) released by IEEE Spectrum. Loris uses bio-inspired microspine grippers that latch onto small surface protrusions with a powerful grip, mimicking the climbing abilities of insects and reptiles. Nadan describes the microspines as “lots of sharp little hooks [that] catch all of the microscopic bumps in the rock surface.” The video shows Loris climbing various vertical surfaces, some far bumpier than others.

Why is this important?

The robot features a lightweight, energy-efficient platform that can take on extreme terrains while maintaining balance and stability through the use of intelligent sensing and control systems.

The technology could make it useful for close-up explorations of normally inaccessible terrain, whether on Earth or another celestial body such as the moon or Mars.

A future version may even be good for search and rescue missions in challenging environments such as inside collapsed buildings.

Environmental monitoring and inspections in difficult-to-access places could also be possible once the robot is fully developed.

Why should I care? The Loris robot is one of the most advanced climbing robots out there, with its impressive technology potentially serving a myriad of uses. Discoveries made during its development could also inspire other robotics engineers to take the technology further, pushing the boundaries of what robots can do in real-world emergency and inspection scenarios, as well as in operations beyond Earth.