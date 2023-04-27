Dell always knows how to offer some of the best gaming laptop deals around and this deal on a Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect example of that. Today, you can buy it for a hefty $550 off meaning you pay $1,050 instead of $1,600. That’s even cheaper than it has been in the recent past. Sure to be popular, as with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it will stay this price for long. If you think it’s the right one for you, take a quick look at our insight below then hit the buy button before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s a reliable GPU in this price range so you’ll easily be able to play all your favorites. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

As with all the best gaming laptops, there’s more to it than just the core components. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a great cooling system with an Alienware-inspired thermal design that offers dual air intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents. There’s also Game Shift technology so you can boost performance at the press of a button. Alienware Command Center is included so you can tweak settings including overclocking, as well as opt to maximize the fan speeds as needed. It’s all suitably high-end stuff on a laptop that’s more affordable than many other gaming laptops.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,600, but for now, it’s down to $1,050 at Dell. That $550 saving is unlikely to stick around for long as this is a Dell clearance deal. If you really want this system, we suggest hitting the buy button now rather than waiting and missing out.

