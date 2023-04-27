 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By

Dell always knows how to offer some of the best gaming laptop deals around and this deal on a Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect example of that. Today, you can buy it for a hefty $550 off meaning you pay $1,050 instead of $1,600. That’s even cheaper than it has been in the recent past. Sure to be popular, as with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it will stay this price for long. If you think it’s the right one for you, take a quick look at our insight below then hit the buy button before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s a reliable GPU in this price range so you’ll easily be able to play all your favorites. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

As with all the best gaming laptops, there’s more to it than just the core components. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a great cooling system with an Alienware-inspired thermal design that offers dual air intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents. There’s also Game Shift technology so you can boost performance at the press of a button. Alienware Command Center is included so you can tweak settings including overclocking, as well as opt to maximize the fan speeds as needed. It’s all suitably high-end stuff on a laptop that’s more affordable than many other gaming laptops.

Related

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,600, but for now, it’s down to $1,050 at Dell. That $550 saving is unlikely to stick around for long as this is a Dell clearance deal. If you really want this system, we suggest hitting the buy button now rather than waiting and missing out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is $100 off today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

There's nothing better than sitting down at your battle station, desk, or wherever you game, booting up something, and being fully immersed in a virtual world. To do that, you not only need a beefy desktop gaming PC but also a vibrant and gorgeous monitor, preferably one that wraps around you like a widescreen or curved monitor. You can find several of those on the best monitor deals, or best gaming monitor deals.

But before you check those out, we have an offer to single out for you. Dell is offering the Alienware 32-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DWF) for $100 off today. That brings the normal price from $1,100, down to just $1,000. This monitor is well worth the price tag in specs alone, which you can read about below.

Read more
This deal saves you $500 on an Alienware gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.

The gaming laptops that are worth it won't come cheap, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy significant savings with your purchase. For example, you can get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop at $500 off from Dell, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. If you're interested in this deal, you need to take advantage of it right now because we're not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop
Gamers looking for a machine that will let them play the best PC games without any issues should go for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that are guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop's power will be on full display on its 14-inch Full HD screen with an up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, so you'll be able to appreciate modern graphics without any stuttering and tearing.

Read more
Woot! deal knocks $900 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080
hp omen 40l deal woot april 2023 gaming pc lifestyle

Gamers who have been thinking about upgrading their gaming PC may want to finally pull the trigger with this offer from Amazon's Woot for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop. Instead of $2,500, you'll only have to pay $1,600 to get the machine delivered to your doorstep, for savings of $900. We're pretty sure that stocks are selling quickly, and there's a chance that they don't last until the deal ends, so you need to buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC right now if you want to get it at 36% off.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
If you want a machine that can smoothly run the best PC games, the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is a great choice with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. To give you an idea why it's enough, popular multiplayer titles such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have a minimum requirement of 8GB of RAM and a recommended specification of 16GB of RAM.

Read more