This Lenovo laptop is usually $1,059, but it’s $249 today

Regularly featured on our lists of the best laptop deals, is Lenovo, a brand that offers so many great discounts, it even has its own guide on the best Lenovo laptop deals. What makes the brand so great is that the offerings are affordable, functional, and available in a variety of formats from professional workstations to more lightweight and portable options that anyone can enjoy. The latter is the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e, a versatile two-in-one laptop that can effortlessly swap between a traditional laptop and a tablet-style device.

Thanks to Lenovo, you can grab it for a fantastic discount today. Usually, the Yoga 11e is $1,059 but it’s down to $249. Something to note, is the strange way Lenovo calculates discounts, and while that $810 discount sure sounds phenomenal, we’re not entirely convinced it’s accurate. That’s because Lenovo uses a vague estimated value to come up with the original price, which consists of varied information, including third-party data and prices. Of course, regardless of the true price, getting a two-in-one like the ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $249 is almost unheard of.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

Hardware-wise, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is respectable for this price if not exactly exciting. It has an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with 250 nits of brightness. That’s one of the highlights of the machine. Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for 2-in-1 systems, so it’s great to be able to embrace that with such a cheap laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e also comes with a garaged pen so you don’t have to rely on your fingers for more precise details.

The biggest highlight, however, is the thing that makes the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e stand out among the best 2-in-1 laptops in terms of practicality if not performance. The laptop has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests. Even its 360-degree hinge that makes it able to switch between tablet, presentation, and laptop mode has been reinforced with rubber bumpers to keep it safer. It also has a water-resistant keyboard, and mechanically-anchored keys to prevent the risk of them being pried off. Additionally, its display is a Corning Gorilla Glass one that is both impact and scratch-resistant. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e can also handle drops from up to three feet. Despite all that, it’s still pretty lightweight starting at 3.4 pounds.

Potentially a great option for giving your kids plenty of flexibility with their laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is down to $249 at Lenovo right now. We can’t say how long it will stay at this price for but we’re confident this is a good option if you want plenty of versatility and robustness all in one system.