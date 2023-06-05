If you want a laptop that will exceed the performance of the best desktop PCs and you’re willing to shell out for such a machine, then you should turn your attention towards the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation. In one of the most special offers from the manufacturer, the device is $4,500 off, which brings its price down to $5,489 from its estimated market price of $9,989. If you never want to experience slowdowns and crashes ever again, this is the investment that you need to make, but you need to hurry because the 45% discount will not last forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

If there is anything to know about the ThinkPad P16, it is how high the raw stats are for a laptop. For example, in our laptop buying guide, we listed 16GB or more RAM as being good for intensive application. The ThinkPad P16? Oh, it has 128GB of RAM. Plus it has 4TB of SSD storage, a beautiful 3840 x 2400 resolution touchscreen, and runs on a top-of-the-line 12th Gen i9 processor. Absolutely wild stats for a laptop and something you should check out yourself. It’s no wonder that ThinkPad laptops are considered amongst the best business laptops.

The ThinkPad P16 also follows in the footsteps of the best ThinkPad laptops by coming in a tough, unique form factor. It’s a military grade machine, tested to MIL-STD 810G standards (think, military-style lab tests simulating environmental stressors). Far from being the expensive, delicate toy your parents warned you about, Lenovo assures us that the ThinkPad P16 can endure everything from “dust storms to day-to-day bumps, drops, and spills.” Responsible enough to avoid needing that? It also comes with Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions, including data encryption features, fingerprint logins, and more.

Note that savings estimates given in this deal are based upon Lenovo’s estimated value of the given product. This price is determined by Lenovo’s research into secondary market prices as well as what they can sell the product. Global trends like the ever-evolving “chip war” and inflation are also taken into account, so it’s possible that the recommended retail price may not be entirely accurate, although we think it’s still an offer worth highlighting as you’re getting a 128GB of RAM powerhouse for $5,489 — and top-spec models from the likes of Dell and Apple don’t offer that at the price point.

