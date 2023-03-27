 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB RAM is over $5500 off, and that’s no joke

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for one of the most high-end laptop deals around, Lenovo continues to knock things out of the park with a deal on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation. As with all Lenovo laptop deals, it’s been given a fairly hefty estimated value price by Lenovo of $9,649 but given the spec, that could be possible here. Right now, the laptop is discounted by a huge $5,564 so it’s down to $4,085. That’s no impulse buy price but if you’re looking for a supremely powerful laptop, it could be worth the investment. Intrigued? Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is high-end stuff. In many cases, it’s probably going to be overkill if you simply want a laptop to complete basic tasks on. If you need a powerhouse of a system, regular edit videos, or simply need something that truly never misses a beat for a long time, this could be the one for you. It has a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 128GB of RAM. Yup, we said RAM, not SSD storage. That’s a frankly phenomenal amount given even high-end gaming systems tend to offer 32GB at most right now, so this is seriously future-proofed. For storage, you get 2TB of SSD storage so — again — it’s going to last a very long time.

The high-end components don’t stop there either. It has an Nvidia RTX A5500 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. While it’s not a GPU we see on many laptops, it’s certainly powerful as it rivals the likes of the better known Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti card. If you want to game, this card will do the job although the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is more targeted at professional purposes. After all, the best laptops are usually cheaper than this, even compared to this discounted price. It also has a 16-inch WQUXGA display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400, 100% Adobe support, a phenomenal 600 nits of brightness, and low blue light protection. The only issue here is that its refresh rate is only 60Hz which feels pretty stingy compared to all the other specs. If you’re used to a screen with a higher refresh rate, you may notice the difference.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from and it’s particularly strong when it comes to providing great business laptops. That’s ably demonstrated here with the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation offering the kind of power that few of us need right now. It pairs it up with fantastic cooling, as well as excellent security to keep your data extra safe.

With a robust design rounding off things nicely, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has an estimated value of $9,649 but is currently down to $4,085 when you buy direct from Lenovo. A huge saving of $5,564, this is still a fairly niche product that’s only going to suit the needs of a relatively small group of people but it’s certainly worth considering if you’re one of them.

