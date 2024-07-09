 Skip to main content
Microsoft warns of important Windows 11 update deadline

Windows Update running on a laptop.
Clint Patterson / Unsplash

There’s been a lot of talk about the upcoming Windows 10 end-of-life date, and Microsoft’s attempts to encourage people to update to Windows 11. Now, the tech giant is announcing that an older version of Windows 11 will reach its end-of-service date too, as mentioned in a blog post on Monday.

If you’re still on Windows 11 22H2, which came out in October 2022, you will stop receiving security and preview updates as of October 8, 2024. However, you can continue to get those security updates if you update your Windows 11 computer to the 23H2 version you should now have as a pending update.

The warning applies to Windows Home, Pro, and Business (or education) users. However, Microsoft will also automatically update non-managed business computers, so they get the latest updates. You have 90 days to update to the latest Windows version, and if you’re willing to update now and have an eligible PC, you can do so by going to Settings > Windows Update > Check updates.

There are also unconfirmed rumors that users could also see a Windows 11 24H2 version in October since it was first rumored to be released in September. Remember that it’s risky to hold off to see if you can upgrade directly to version 24H2. If you hold off on the update, you put your PC at risk for cyberattacks, malware, and viruses (among other things).

If you’re already on Windows 11, updating to the most recent version shouldn’t be a problem. But if you’re on Windows 10, ensure your PC meets the necessary system requirements such as 4GB of RAM or more; Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0; 1GHz or faster CPU on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on chip (SoC); 64GB or more of storage; compatible GPU with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver; and 720p display that’s larger than 9 inches diagonally and has 8 bits per color channel.

