 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Hackers claim they’re selling the user data of 560 million Ticketmaster customers

By

Ticketmaster is giving people a lot to talk about. If the Justice Department is not suing it, it’s reportedly suffering a data breach affecting the vital information of hundreds of millions of users. Hackread reports that a hacker group is claiming it breached Ticketmaster, putting the personal data of 560 million users at risk of suffering all types of attacks.

According to Hackread, the total amount of stolen data reaches 1.3TB and includes personal information such as names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, event details, ticket sales, order information, and partial payment card data. The list doesn’t end there, though, as the compromised data also includes customer fraud details, expiration dates, and the last four digits of card numbers.

Recommended Videos

The stolen data is on sale at Breach Forums (owned by the hacker group ShinyHunters) for a one-time sale price of $500,000. Hackread claims that the hacker group, ShinyHunters, communicated with the outlet exclusively about the details of the data breach.

Ticketmaster has not officially commented on the breach, but this doesn’t mean that users have to wait for the confirmation of this breach before taking action. You can protect yourself by changing your password; the longer and more complicated it is, the better. You can always try one of the best password managers out there to create a strong password. Remember to keep a close eye on your financial accounts and how to identify phishing attempts.

This is one more episode Ticketmaster adds to its troubled past. On January 26, 2023, the company acknowledged that a bot-driven attack threw Taylor Swift’s ticket sales into confusion. Then there was the time Ticketmaster was fined $10 million for hacking rival company Songkick in January 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
This HP desktop monitor is 67% off today
The 27-inch HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor on a white background.

If your computer setup needs a screen upgrade, you don't want to miss HP's 67% discount for the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor. The 27-inch display is down to a very affordable $139 from its original price of $424, but we're not sure for how long. If you want to pocket the savings of $285 when buying this monitor, there's only one sure way of doing so -- complete your purchase within the day, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor
Our computer monitor buying guide recommends anywhere between 24 inches and 32 inches for most people, and the 27-inch screen of the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor falls within that range. With Quad HD resolution, you'll enjoy lifelike details whether you're working on projects or watching streaming shows, and with HP's Eye Ease technology that minimizes blue light without affecting color accuracy, your eyes will remain comfortable throughout the day.

Read more
Walmart is selling restored Lenovo laptops for under $100
Lenovo Chromebook 300e

Do you need a laptop or a 2-in-1 laptop for an extremely low price? The kind that you can give to the unruly child for a moment without intense worry that something expensive is about to be broken? A piece of equipment that makes for a great laptop for homework but won't tempt your child to use it for all night Fortnite sessions instead? Or maybe you just want a browser and a screen for when you're out in public, something you can leave unattended without the worry that you've lost hundreds if not thousands of dollars should it get stolen?

If any of these situations sound right to you, then you need to check out these deals on restored Lenovo laptops over at Walmart. These laptops were already cheap, but restored laptop deals bring the prices down to completely new levels of low. Presently, you can get a restored Lenovo 100e for $70 instead of the usual $78 or a restored Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 for $80 instead of $100. Tap the appropriate button below to find your new laptop or keep reading for a brief analysis.
Restored Lenovo 100e laptop — $70, was $78

Read more
What is an AI token?
A presenter at Google IO shows information on a new AI project.

Google recently announced that Gemini 1.5 Pro would increase from a 1 million token context window to 2 million. That sounds impressive, but what in the world is a token anyways?

At its core, even chatbots need help processing the text they get so they can understand concepts and communicate with you in a human-like fashion. This is accomplished using a token system in the generative AI space that breaks down data so it is more easily digestible by AI models.
What is an AI token?

Read more