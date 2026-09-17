 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Social Media
  4. News

TikTok, YouTube, and AI chatbots face a major shake-up under Europe’s new child safety plan

Children under 13 would lose access to social media accounts, while 13- and 14-year-olds would face a strict daily limit

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
TikTok app on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Europe wants to put children’s social media use on a timer, with a complete account ban for the youngest users. The European Commission’s proposed EU KIDS Act would block under-13s from social media and give 13- and 14-year-olds no more than an hour a day on supervised accounts.

The plan reaches beyond TikTok and Instagram. YouTube, AI chatbots, and online games would also face new child safety requirements. Companies that fail to comply could be fined up to 6% of their global annual sales.

Recommended Videos

The legislation still needs approval, so families won’t have to change anything just yet.

How would the age restrictions work

Parents or guardians would set up and oversee restricted mini accounts for 13- and 14-year-olds. These accounts would have fewer features and a maximum daily allowance of one hour. Children under 13 wouldn’t be allowed to open social media accounts at all.

Social Media
Unsplash

At 15, teenagers could create their own accounts without parental supervision. Platforms would still have to provide age-appropriate protections for everyone under 18, so reaching the minimum age wouldn’t automatically unlock the full adult experience.

The rules would apply across the EU, although individual countries could introduce stronger protections.

What would platforms have to change

Platforms would have to remove addictive design features for minors, while the biggest services would need to submit detailed child safety plans in advance. The Commission wants companies to demonstrate that their products are safe rather than waiting for regulators to establish harm.

“Now they have to prove to us that they are safe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her September 17 statement.

Age checks would use EU-certified tools, including the bloc’s Age Verification App. Its zero-knowledge proof system is designed to confirm whether someone meets an age requirement without disclosing their identity to the platform.

Kid using an iPad
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

That offers a privacy safeguard, although critics remain concerned about requiring people to verify their ages online.

Can Europe enforce these restrictions

The EU KIDS Act still needs approval from the European Parliament and EU member states. Negotiations could change the details, and there’s no announced date for the restrictions to take effect.

Enforcement is another hurdle. Australia introduced an under-16 social media ban last year, but younger users have continued accessing platforms despite the restrictions.

The EU would face its own challenge in making age checks effective without creating new privacy problems.

Until the legislation is approved, the proposed limits aren’t rules that families or platforms have to follow.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Security researchers used Claude to hack into OpenAI and got paid for it
Claude website open on laptop

Turns out AI chatbots are getting really good at breaking into things, and OpenAI just found out the hard way. A new Wall Street Journal report reveals that a small team of security researchers used Anthropic's Claude to hack an OpenAI employee's ChatGPT account. Once inside, they got access to the company's private codebase.

The researchers, who go by Hacktron AI, were working through OpenAI's bug bounty program, which lets outside researchers legally attack a company's systems without getting into trouble for it. As soon as they realized what they had access to, they flagged it to OpenAI, which paid the team $6,500 for the find.

Read more
AMD could hit GPUs and motherboards with a 10% price hike soon, and Ryzen CPUs may follow
The consumer PC market somehow keeps finding new ways to get more expensive.
A render of a Ryzen 9000 CPU.

PC parts have spent much of 2026 getting more expensive. AMD may now be preparing another price increase. A new report from ChannelGate (via @harukaze5719) says AMD has notified partners about a roughly 10% increase planned for the fourth quarter. The report names consumer graphics chips, AI accelerators, and motherboard chipsets among the affected products.

Ryzen processors are not explicitly mentioned. There is no confirmation of a CPU price hike yet, although AMD’s reliance on TSMC leaves its client processors exposed to the same manufacturing cost increases.

Read more
ASUS unveils Ascent QN10 as its first agentic AI mini PC
ASUS launches Ascent QN10 mini PC with 80 TOPS NPU for agentic AI
Ascent QN10

ASUS is bringing agentic AI to a much smaller footprint with the launch of its Ascent QN10 mini PC. Announced on September 17, the new device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite platform and features an 80 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to handle AI workloads on the device.

The company describes the Ascent QN10 as the world’s first agentic AI mini PC with an 80 TOPS NPU. It targets creators, developers, and enterprises that want to run AI-powered workflows without relying entirely on cloud processing.

Read more