Digital Trends
Computing

‘Tomb Raider’ devs respond to RTX 2080 Ti, ray tracing performance concerns

Kevin Parrish
By
tomb raider dev responds to rtx 2080 ti performance concerns geforce 1080

The developers behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider responded to concerns about the game running poorly on Nvidia’s just-revealed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with ray tracing enabled. While we were dazzled by the ray tracing support in the upcoming game during a demo showcased on Monday, August 20, the developers say it’s still a work in progress and the feature will be made available in a post-launch update.

“The Nvidia Ray Tracing technology currently being shown in Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an early work in progress version,” the developers state via Twitter. “As a result, different areas of the game have received different levels of polish while we work toward complete implementation of this new technology.”

During Nvidia’s big GeForce RTX 20 Series reveal, we viewed one specific crowded environment pulled from the game to show how ray tracing effects the way Nvidia’s hardware handles the area. The developers merely toggled the feature on and off to illustrate how ray tracing renders shadows, reflections and area illumination in real time differently than current rendering techniques.

Naturally, Nvidia and Eidos provided demos for the press to view after the presentation. The machine running the Tomb Raider demo included the just-revealed RTX 2080 TI while the game itself was only set to a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. With FRAPS running in the background, ray tracing turned on and the game set to its highest detail settings, the framerate would fluctuate between 30 and 70 frames per second. You can view an off-screen video capture of the gameplay right here.

That fluctuating framerate for a game running in Full HD apparently generated concern. After all, the RTX 2080 Ti will have a starting price of $1,000 when it arrives later this month. It packs 4,352 CUDA cores with a maximum speed of 1,545MHz and 11GB of onboard GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps. The framerate should be way higher than that, right?

In this case, no. As the developer points out, there is still work that needs to be done to get the ray tracing portion running on all cylinders. Despite the underlying hardware support from the card’s dedicated RT Cores and AI-focused Tensor Cores, optimizations still need to be made on the software side, hence the demo’s current framerate.

The big selling point with Nvidia’s new RTX 20 Series cards is the real-time ray tracing aspect. Typically, this rendering process takes high amounts of computing power and long wait times to render each frame, but the resulting scene can be photo-realistic. While a single graphics card still can’t produce that level of output in real time, Nvidia provides a “cheat” that involves artificial intelligence so we’re not waiting another 10 years.

Given real-time ray tracing is new to PC gaming, it’s a work in progress. The cards aren’t available nor is the content to support their ray tracing aspect. The best way to gauge performance is to wait and see both in action when they’re actually available rather than jump to conclusions based on pre-release demos.

Don't Miss

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing
GTX 1070 Ti
Computing

Here’s how to watch Nvidia’s GeForce event at Gamescom

Today is August 20, and that means Nvidia may showcase its GeForce RTX 20 Series of add-in graphics cards for gamers. We’re sticking with that name rather than the previous GTX 11 Series brand due to today’s date.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
htc launches vr focused viveport m storefront for android
Computing

HTC breaks down VR barriers by bringing Oculus Rift titles to Viveport

HTC's Viveport store and subscription service will be opened to Oculus Rift users in September this year, letting them buy titles directly and take advantage of the monthly game-delivery service.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell gaming screen 1440 155hz newdellscreens01
Computing

Dell’s new fast-refresh Freesync display could be your next great gaming screen

Dell has debuted a pair of new gaming TN displays, each offering high refresh rates and fast response times to gamers alongside Freesync technology. There are 24- and 27-inch versions of the new screens available now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX, World’s First Real-Time Ray Tracing GPUs
Computing

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing

Nvidia revealed its new GeForce RTX 2000 Series of add-in desktop graphics cards for gamers during its pre-show Gamescom press event. The new family is based on Nvidia’s new “Turing” architecture focusing on real-time ray tracing.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Dell and Acer have both announced support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards in refreshed gaming desktops, including Predator Orion series systems and Alienware desktops.
Posted By Luke Larsen
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best usb laptop backpack deal
Deals

Save $40 on a laptop backpack that has its own USB charging port

Is there anything more convenient than being able to charge your phone with your backpack? This laptop bag has a USB port that lets you do just that. With a $40 discount, you can get it for just $30 on Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ios developer academy logo
Computing

A MacBook Air with Retina display and Mac Mini “Pro” could arrive this fall

Apple is reportedly working on upgrade to the Mac Mini and the MacBook Air, with a planned hardware refresh later this year. The Mac Mini could get some "pro" components, while a Retina display could end up on the MacBook Air.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft
Computing

Microsoft thwarts new Russian cyberattack on U.S. senators and think tanks

To protect democracy and free and fair elections, Microsoft had stopped a spearphishing-style cyberattack that is tied to a group with strong links to the Russian military. The company took control of six fake domains.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
what is ray tracing traced shadows
Computing

Nvidia's new GPUs are all about ray tracing. Here's why that matters

Nvidia's new GTX 2000 series graphics cards bring Ray Tracing technology to modern real-time 3D graphics, including games, for the first time. But what is ray tracing, and what does it mean for your games?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

GTX 1080 graphics card prices plunge following Nvidia’s RTX announcement

Unless you need the new ray tracing capabilities of the new Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU -- a feature that will only be available on a limited number of games to start -- you can score a great deal on the GTX 1080 series graphics card.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wireless adapter htc vive arrives september
Computing

HTC’s new wireless adapter for the Vive arrives in September for $300

Sick of tripping over the HTC Vive’s cord when moving blindly across physical space? HTC’s new wireless adapter is here to help. But it costs $300 and requires you to install an add-in card. That is bad news for laptop owners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish