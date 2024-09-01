Our top-reviewed products that are on sale during Labor Day

The discounts of this year’s Labor Day deals have arrived, and if you’re having trouble deciding what to buy, we’re here to help you. What’s so special about this roundup of Labor Day deals? They’ve all received a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars by our reviewers, who thoroughly tested them before giving their honest opinion. We put whole-hearted recommendations behind all of these products, so you won’t regret purchasing any of the items that we’ve highlighted below.

If you’re thinking about buying any of these high-scoring products, we highly recommend completing your transactions as soon as possible. That’s because we’re not the only ones who think highly of these devices: We expect a lot of shoppers to have them in their wish lists. There’s a chance that stocks don’t make it to the last minute of Labor Day, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, push through with your purchase immediately.

Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones (9 out of 10) — $132, was $180

If you’re looking for relatively affordable wireless headphones that will still deliver excellent sound and effective active noise cancellation, you can’t go wrong with the Sennheiser Accentum. They look very similar to the company’s flagship wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4, which we’ve tagged in our list of the best headphones as our top choice for audio purists, but the Sennheiser Accentum provide a more bare-bones experience to keep their price low. You’ll enjoy a light, comfortable, and secure fit while wearing them, and they’ll be able to last the whole day as their battery can run for up to 50 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphones can be folded flat for portability, and they charge through their USB-C port. The Sennheiser Accentum also have dedicated buttons for controls, and one-touch access to your preferred voice assistant.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C (9 out of 10) — $199, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are the best for Apple fans among the best true wireless earbuds, partly because of how easy they are to pair with iPhones and iPads. The USB-C charging port and support for MagSafe gives wider compatibility for charging them up, with batteries that can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 30 hours with their charging case. That’s with active noise cancellation activated, for instances when you want to block all external sound so that you can focus on what you’re watching or listening to. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is powered by Apple’s H2 chip that enables clear sound and rich bass, and they come with four pairs of silicone tips so that you can choose the fit that’s most comfortable for you. The wireless earbuds come with an IP54 resistance rating against dust, sweat, and water, so they won’t get damaged easily if you wear them outdoors or during your workouts.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones (9 out of 10) — $349, was $429

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra hold the top spot in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, so they’re highly recommended if you want wireless headphones that will let you listen to your favorite playlists and nothing else. The noise cancellation of these headphones are downright fantastic, and you can also select a transparency mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra, true to their name, are extremely comfortable to wear with the soft synthetic leather in their headband, allowing you to maximize their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Touch controls on each earcup will let you adjust volume, skip tracks, and change noise cancelling modes quickly, while the Bose app will allow you to make customizations with adjustable EQ and shortcuts that you can change.

Epson EcoTank ET-8500 all-in-one printer (9 out of 10) — $549, was $700

If you love printing pictures, you’re going to want to invest in the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, which we’ve described as the best all-in-one for photo-quality prints in our roundup of the best printers. In addition to the excellent photo quality, this printer is capable of quick document printing at sizes of up to 8.5 inches by 11 inches, and it also has a fast and quiet scanner for when you need to transform your physical documents into digital files. You can also print and scan from your smartphone through the Epson Smart Panel app, and you can easily navigate the printer’s controls through its 4.3-inch color display. Bringing more value to the Epson EcoTank ET-8500 is its cartridge-free printing system that uses low-cost replacement ink bottles, and it ships with enough ink to last you up to two years before you have to buy more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm GPS + Cellular (9 out of 10) — $699, was $799

Our list of the best smartwatches tags the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone, as it’s the ultimate wearable device within the Apple ecosystem. Its big and bright Always-On Retina display is simply gorgeous, while its 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case and sapphire crystal over the screen ensures its durability even during the most hectic adventures. Powered by Apple’s S9 chip, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 enables on-device Siri processing for times when you don’t have a data connection, and it’s for the customizable orange Action button at the side of the case. for the function that you want to access with one touch. The wearable device is capable of tracking advanced health metrics, diving up to depths of 40 meters, and calling emergency services when its Fall Detection and Crash Detection features are triggered.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (10 out of 10) — $1,140, was $1,200

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no longer part of our compilation of the best phones due to the arrival of the next generation of Samsung’s smartphones, but it remains a worthwhile purchase because it’s still a complete and versatile Android device that’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1440 x 3088 resolution is breathtakingly beautiful, and its 200MP main camera enables taking pictures at extremely high quality. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is water-resistant and durable, so it won’t get damaged by the usual wear and tear, and it also has the S Pen stylus for purposes such as taking down notes and sketching. The device ships with Android 13 pre-installed, but it comes with years of guaranteed software updates so it’s going to be a while before you feel the need to upgrade tour smartphone.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor (9 out of 10) — $1,200, was $1,800

The 32:9 aspect ratio in ultrawide monitors will give you a uniquely immersive experience, and that’s certainly what you’ll get with the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor. It’s the best 32:9 gaming monitor in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, with a breathtaking OLED screen that’s very easy on the eyes with impressive color and contrast. With how thin OLED panels are, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor doesn’t take up as much space as you expect on your desk. Gaming sessions will run like a dream with the gaming monitor’s fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms gray to gray response time, and the dual QHD resolution means you’ll be seeing all the details with amazing sharpness. If you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to play the best PC games, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor should be your screen of choice.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop (9 out of 10) — $1,400, was $1,850

The HP Spectre x360 14 takes hold of a spot in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops as an elegant and well-built convertible 2-in-1 laptop, which means it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution all the way back. It’s powerful enough to boost your productivity significantly with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, integrated Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the same level as top-tier machines. The versatile device also comes with Windows 11 Pro, for access to the advanced features of the popular operating system, and it’s pre-installed in a 2TB SSD that should provide enough storage space for all the software and files that you need. With a battery life of up to 17 hours from a full charge, the HP Spectre x360 14 will be able to accompany you through each day.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K TV (10 out of 10) — $3,300, was $3,500

OLED TVs use organic light-emitting diodes as their source of light, which enables one of their most unique attributes — the ability to create perfect black levels. You’ll enjoy this feature with the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K TV, which is among our selections for the best OLED TVs as the perfect display for videophiles due to its outstanding color accuracy and brightness. The TV comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that intelligently processes the images that are shown on the screen, and the Google TV platform that will let you access all of the popular streaming services. If you’re having trouble deciding what type of TV to buy, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights several advantages for OLED TVs — in addition to perfect blacks, OLED TVs offer wider viewing angles, superior response times, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 9 gaming laptop (10 out of 10) — $3,357, was $4,260

Gaming laptops aren’t future-proof as the requirements of video games are ever-increasing, but the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 9 comes mighty close. It’s the gaming laptop with everything you could want, as we described it in our list of the best gaming laptops, with its 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM preparing it for the upcoming PC games of the next several years. All that power will be given justice by the gaming laptop’s 16-inch screen with 3.2K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 9 is equipped with a 2TB SSD for enough space to install your favorite titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs, and you can start doing so right after unboxing the gaming laptop as it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.