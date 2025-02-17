 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Tourists are renting robotic legs to climb up a mountain

By

For many vacationers, a trip might involve a challenging climb up a mountain for a spot of exercise and to enjoy the amazing views from the top, the sense of satisfaction enhanced by all of the effort expended to reach the peak.

But for some tourists taking on Mount Tai in Shandong, China, the required exertion seems like a waste of … well … energy. Especially when a pair of robotic legs can do the job instead.

Recommended Videos

It’s true. Tourism officials at Mount Tai recently came up with the idea of offering tourists a robotic exoskeleton that lets your leg muscles take a back seat, CNN reported.

The 5,000-foot (1,525-meter) mountain has 7,000 steps and — thanks largely to viral TikTok videos showing exhausted climbers on all fours or simply in a heap on the ground — has earned a reputation for being a tricky ascent.

This prompted tourism officials to offer the exoskeleton for less confident climbers, including older folks. On the first day of the rental service last month, more than 200 people paid around 70 yuan (about $9.50) to hire the robotic legs.

The contraption was created by Kenqing Technology, a Shenzhen-based tech company, in partnership with Taishan Cultural Tourism Group. Weighing a mere 4 pounds  (1.8 kilograms), the device fits around a person’s waist and thighs. With a battery life of approximately five hours, the robotic legs are designed to transform your walk, putting something of a spring in your step.

One tourist who used the robotic legs told Xinhua News Agency that they “really work,” adding that it “felt like someone was pulling me up the hill.”

Another user said that while it definitely made the climb easier, he “felt a bit clumsy” after removing the robotic legs and walking under his own power again.

These particular robotic legs are currently in beta testing but could hit the mass market as soon as next month.

Besides helping low-energy folks to complete a climb, technology like this can be useful for older people who have trouble walking, or in particular kinds of jobs, such as those that require a lot of lower-body movement.

A growing number of tech firms are developing robotic legs, and designs are becoming much sleeker and less bulkier than before. You never know, with a little more refinement and a bit of added power, elderly climbers may soon be bounding all the way to the top of Mount Tai as if they were teenagers again. Now that we’d like to see.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
AMD’s next-gen GPUs to go on sale next month
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands

AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards are officially set to hit the market on March 6, according to certain retail listings. The new GPUs, based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, will launch just a few weeks after Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti and possibly before the RTX 5070, setting the stage for a heated mid-range GPU battle.

As per Tom's Hardware, screenshots of RX 9070 and 9070 XT models from XFX listed on Amazon were shared by hardware leaker momomo_us having a price range from $649 to $849. One of these listing notably mentions, “This item will be released on March 6, 2025.”

Read more
A larger iMac might not be dead, after all
The iMac screen on a desk.

Ever since the 27-inch iMac was discontinued back in 2022, Apple hasn’t said anything about plans to revive it, or launch a successor. Similar is the fate of the iMac Pro, which got the discontinuation treatment in 2022, and has since remained a mystery.

But it seems plans for a large-screen all-in-one (AIO) desktop aren’t dead at Apple. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company might eventually turn its attention to delivering a super-sized desktop.

Read more
Apple eyes AI push on the Vision Pro. What it needs is a health pivot
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s ambitions in the immersive world of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) are off to a rough start. The $3,500 Vision Pro failed to kick off a market storm. Then came reports of Apple cancelling its AR smart glasses project.

The company, however, is not done yet. As per Bloomberg, Apple is bringing its suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence to the visionOS platform. That means AI tricks such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground are coming to the headset.

Read more