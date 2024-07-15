 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best TP-Link Prime Day deals: routers and cameras on sale

By
A TP Link Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router on a desk
TP-Link

TP-Link, a trusted brand for routers and other smart home devices, is part of Prime Day deals from different retailers, and you don’t want to miss the discounts that are available for the shopping event. Whether you’re looking for Prime Day router deals, smart light bulb deals, or Prime Day security camera deals, you should check out these TP-Link Prime Day deals, and you need to make a decision on what to buy quickly because we don’t think these offers will last for long.

Best TP-Link router Prime Day deals

TP-Link Deco XE75 top and front
Digital Trends

If you’re not satisfied with your current router’s Wi-Fi coverage, you should take a look at the TP-Link router Prime Day deals that we’ve rounded up below. Whether you’re thinking of upgrading to a better-performing router for your online games, or you want to set up a mesh system so that every corner of your home can get fast Wi-Fi, there’s something for you from these offers, though we’re not sure how much time is remaining before they expire.

  • TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router —
  • TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (2-Pack) —

Best TP-Link smart home Prime Day deals

The Tapo C120 out in the rain.
Tapo

TP-Link doesn’t just make routers — it’s also a highly recommended brand for other smart home devices like smart light bulbs and security cameras. There are lots of TP-Link smart home Prime Day deals that are available, but we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below. Whether you need smart light bulbs to customize your home’s lighting or security cameras to add a layer of protection, you wouldn’t want to miss the savings from these limited-time offers.

  • TP-Link Kasa KL125 smart light bulbs (2-Pack) —
  • TP-Link Tapo C120 2K QHD security camera —
  • TP-Link Tapo C402 1080p wireless outdoor security camera —
  • TP-Link Tapo MagCam —

How to choose a TP-Link device on Prime Day

When you buy a TP-Link device on Prime Day, you’ll be getting a product that provides helpful features, durability, and an easy set-up process. With all the TP-Link Prime Day deals that you can find online, how do you narrow down your choices? You better make it quick because you don’t want to miss out on the discounts, so here’s what you need to consider.

First and foremost, of course, would be to determine what type of device you need. If you want faster Wi-Fi internet at home, you should think about buying a TP-Link router, and if you want coverage across a wide area, then go for a TP-Link mesh system. It’s highly recommended that you go for a router or mesh system that will be able to maximize your connection — you may want to check with your internet service provider on what type of router or mesh system that you should buy. If you think your lighting at home needs more personality, you can get that from TP-Link smart light bulbs, and if you want to be able to check what’s happening inside or outside your home, you can do so by installing TP-Link security cameras.

All of these devices come with a variety of features, and it’s highly recommended that you go for the most advanced models that you can afford with your budget. Fortunately, because of the discounts of Prime Day, you will be able to afford devices that were previously too expensive, so you can access technologies that will be very helpful for you and your family. You’ll just have to commit to your budget and not go overboard though — you don’t want to spend all your cash right away as you may find other interesting Prime Day deals later.

How we chose these TP-Link Prime Day deals

Choosing what to highlight among all of the TP-Link Prime Day deals is a tough task, but we were able to narrow them down to the offers that you see above by following one rule — we want you to get the best value for your money. Whether that means selecting the deals with the lowest prices, or going for those with the biggest discounts, you’ll feel like you won Prime Day if you take advantage of any of the bargains that we’ve recommended on this page.

Amazon is not the only source of TP-Link Prime Day deals though, as rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering discounts on various TP-Link routers and other smart home devices. It’s going to be hard to keep up with all of the sources of potential savings yourself, but we’re here so that you won’t have to do the hard work. We assure you that the prices on this page for TP-Link Prime Day deals are the lowest available across all the channels, and we’ll keep updating this page if we find cheaper prices elsewhere.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Asus laptop Prime Day deals: gaming laptops under $1,000
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sitting on a desk.

There are so many Prime Day deals happening at the moment that it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve focused on a few key areas and that includes all things Asus Prime Day deals related. Asus is one of the best laptop brands and it does a great job of making gaming laptops as well as more budget-friendly options. If you’re looking for excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals or regular Prime Day laptop deals, keep reading and we’ll take you through the best of the Asus Prime Day deals. We’ll also look at other Asus deals that are available, as well as provide some buying advice on what to consider.
Best Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 -- $1,100, was $1,600

If you want to be able to play the best PC games while on the go but you don't want to lug around a massive machine, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect device for you. It's featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best compact gaming laptop, as its 14-inch screen keeps it portable. You'll still get an excellent gaming experience from its relatively small display though, as it featured OLED technology, 3K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also won't disappoint in terms of performance, as it's pretty powerful with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which is enough space for several AAA titles with all of their add-ons and updates, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals: MSI, Asus and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

With the savings that you can pocket from this year's Prime Day deals, now's an excellent time to purchase a new gaming laptop. These machines don't come cheap, but there are discounts galore from the event's Prime Day gaming laptop deals. Amazon isn't only the source of bargains though, as other retailers are trying to cash in on the online shopping frenzy. We've rounded up our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals to show you, while also providing advice on how you can narrow down your choices among all of these amazing offers.
Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There's no shortage of options from this year's Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but to help you make a decision before stocks run out, we've gathered the bargains worth buying below. Whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly device or you want a future-proof gaming laptop, there's something for you here. You're going to have to hurry though, as the more popular models among the offers we picked are probably already close to selling out.

Read more
Best Prime Day GPU deals: RTX 4090 is already on sale
The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super on a pink background.

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals because of the discounts that the shopping holiday brings for gaming PC components, and this year is no exception. If you're on the hunt for graphics card upgrades, you'll be happy to know that there's no shortage of Prime Day GPU deals so that you can enjoy some savings with your purchase. We've rounded up our favorite offers below, and we've also gathered everything that you need to know to select the best GPU deals for you, so read on to make sure that you don't miss out on fantastic bargains. If you prefer something prebuilt, check out Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals too.
Best AMD graphics card Prime Day deals

While Nvidia is the more popular options, AMD GPUs are still worthwhile purchases, especially if you can get them for lower prices than usual. Like its rival, AMD's graphics cards go from cheap to expensive, depending on the performance that you want, but for Prime Day, you'll be able to pocket savings with your purchase. GPU prices have started to settle after a long period of inflated costs, and you can't go wrong if you choose AMD's graphics cards.

Read more