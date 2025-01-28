 Skip to main content
Never worry about latency when gaming again with this TP-Link router deal

Good Deal The TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 gaming router on a white background.
TP-Link

When setting up your ultimate gaming rig, it’s very easy to forget what a difference a good router can make to your online performance. If you game online a lot and you want to guarantee the lowest ping and latency possible, Amazon has the router deals for you. Today, you can buy the TP-Link Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 Gaming Router for 25% off at Amazon. Instead of paying $600, you pay $450, so you’re saving $150 off the regular price. This is an expensive router even at this discounted price, but a worthy investment if you stream for a living, play a lot of games online, or simply want the best experience possible. Want to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 Gaming Router

Everyone should invest in one of the best routers every once in a while. Your existing router might seem good enough, but with changes in protocols and general quality of life features, it’s good to upgrade from time to time. Wi-Fi 7 is the latest evolution in the 802.11 IEEE standard and it offers better speeds, improved support for a greater number of simultaneous connections, and better maintained low latency connections.

With the TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 Gaming Router, you get up to 19 Gbps across three bands, 12 streams, and eight optimally positioned antennas. It also has two 10 Gbps ports and four 2.5 Gbps ports, so there’s fantastic performance across the board here. The TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 Gaming Router uses the Archer GE800 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM so it can handle many devices at once, eliminating buffering and maxing out your gaming performance. That means streaming in 4K while also gaming at low latency, all at the same time without a hitch.

At all times, you can check out what’s going on via the intuitive game panel, which provides insight on network health, router performance, and more. The router is simple to set up and manage, and it even has customizable RGB lighting to add to your no doubt already extensive collection of cool lighting. This isn’t just one of the best routers for gaming but the ultimate one if you can afford it.

Usually $600, the TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 BE19000 Gaming Router is down to $450 at Amazon, so you’re saving $150 or 25% off the regular price. It’s still an expensive investment but one that will last you a long time to come. Check it out now while the discount is live.

