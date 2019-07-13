Digital Trends
Computing

TrickBot returns with new attack that compromised 250 million email addresses

Aaron Mamiit
By

The TrickBot malware, which earlier this year worked in tandem with the Ryuk ransomware to siphon millions of dollars for hackers, is back with a new attack that may have compromised as many as 250 million email accounts.

In a report by Deep Instinct, the cybersecurity company revealed a new variant of TrickBot that teams it up with a malicious, email-based infection and distribution module dubbed TrickBooster.

The new attack starts the same as in previous methods, with TrickBot infiltrating a victim’s computer. The malware then forces the machine to download TrickBooster, which reports back to a dedicated command and control server with lists of email addresses and log-in credentials harvested from the victim’s inbox, outbox, and address book. Afterwards, the TrickBooster server instructs the infected machine to send out malicious infection and spam emails, with the emails deleted from the outbox and trash folder to remain hidden from the victim.

In Deep Instinct’s investigation of TrickBooster and its associated network infrastructure, the cybersecurity firm discovered a database containing 250 million email accounts that were harvested by TrickBot operators. The addresses were likely also targeted with the malicious emails.

The recovered email dump includes about 26 million addresses on Gmail, 19 million on Yahoo, 11 million on Hotmail, 7 million on AOL, 3.5 million on MSN, and 2 million on Yahoo U.K. The compromised accounts also involved many government departments and agencies in the United States, including but not limited to the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Others affected include government organizations and universities in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Deep Instinct spot checked a few thousands of the compromised email accounts against previously recorded security breaches, and found that the database is a new batch of addresses that has not been previously seen or reported.

The discovery of TrickBooster “highlights the success and sophistication of TrickBot,” according to Deep Instinct, while the model was described as “a powerful addition to TrickBot’s vast arsenal” of methods of attack.

Deep Instinct said that it continuing its research and analysis into TrickBooster, and that it is in the process of reporting the details of the new TrickBot attack to the authorities.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Laptops, 4K TVs, and Apple discounts
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Why recent hacks show Apple’s security strength, not its weakness

It may sound strange, but the recent stories about vulnerabilities in Apple’s security could be good news for the firm. That’s because they went a long way to highlighting its strengths -- and the strengths it has traditionally had over…
Posted By Alex Blake
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

Need a computer for your small business? These are the desktop PCs to consider

Whether you need a powerful PC to work done or an elegant system for your customer-facing operation, we've selected some of the best desktops for your small business. From $500 to $5,000, these PCs will help you stay productive.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
stock photo of laptop on desk
Computing

Need to block ads and trackers? Browse our list of the best browsers for privacy

Whether your privacy concerns are focused on controlling cookies or blocking ads and malware, you're sure to find the best browser for your security needs among our picks for the best browsers for privacy.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about buying your next laptop

In this laptop buying guide we'll explain exactly what all of the current offerings are all about and why you need them (or don't). Broken down by cost, operating system and features, this guide will help you get what you need.
Posted By Jon Martindale
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

What's the best affordable but powerful laptop? We compare two of the best

There are a growing number of 13-inch laptops that provide great performance, build quality, and battery life at increasingly affordable prices. Our favorite is the Asus ZenBook 13, but can it be challenged by the Acer Swift 3?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Asus ZenBook S13
Product Review

Bezels begone! The Asus ZenBook S13 is a tiny laptop with performance aplenty

The Asus ZenBook S13 is one of the smallest 14-inch class laptops around, and it’s the “world’s slimmest laptop with MX150 graphics.” That’s not just hyperbole – this is a strong performer in a tiny package.
Posted By Mark Coppock
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
Deals

Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on July 15, but Amazon is now offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. Get your own today for a great price of only $167 from its original price of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Deals

Prime Day is nearly upon us. Here's what to expect for the best laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
rca 11 galileo pro deal
Deals

Walmart cuts price on RCA 11 Galileo Pro by $82, a budget tablet option for kids

Tablet PCs are a lightweight and affordable alternative to laptops. Check out this Walmart deal for the RCA 11 Galileo Pro if you are planning to get one. Walmart is offering the 11 Galileo Pro at a discounted price of $98.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Surface Laptop 2 Review
Computing

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 gets a $140 price cut before Prime Day

We’ve already gathered some pre-Prime Day MacBook deals, but if you’re not a fan of Apple, this MacBook Surface Laptop 2 discount is worth a look. Though there will likely be more Prime Day laptop deals coming down the pipeline.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen