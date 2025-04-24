You can now try Adobe’s new app to digitally sign your artwork for free

First announced in October, Adobe’s Content Authenticity app is now in public beta, and anyone can try it for free. The app allows people to add “Content Credentials” to their digital work — invisible and secure metadata that shares information about the creator. AI can’t edit it out like a watermark and it still works even when someone screenshots the original file.

You can add various information to your Content Credentials, such as your name (which can be verified via LinkedIn) and your social media accounts. You can also express your preferences toward generative AI training. This is an experimental feature aiming to get a headstart on future AI regulation that Adobe hopes will respect the creator’s choice regarding training data.

Once you’ve verified your name and connected your social media accounts, you can attach your credentials to images in batches of up to 50 files. At the moment, it only works with JPG and PNG files but it doesn’t matter whether you made them with Adobe apps or not. The company also says support for different types of media such as video and audio will be coming soon.

If you want to view the Content Credentials for an image you have, you can add Adobe’s extension for Chrome or upload your file in the web app. According to Adobe, LinkedIn will also start displaying Content Credentials on its platform, so you can click any applicable image you see to look at an artist’s information. The authentication system will eventually come to other Adobe apps as well, making it easy to “digitally sign” anything you create using Adobe products.

If you have any photos or artwork you want to sign, you can head to the web app now to set up your profile and start attaching your credentials to your work. The beta is currently available for free, but we don’t know yet if the pricing will change once the app launches officially.