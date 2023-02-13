Tax season is creeping around the corner, and right now you can save up to $20 on TurboTax at Best Buy. We find TurboTax to be the best tax software available overall, and while it’s available in several different software editions that include Deluxe, Home & Business, and Premier, savings are currently available on every version of TurboTax at Best Buy. These also include Mac and Windows versions, as well as digital download and CD delivery options. TurboTax pricing starts at $50 after a $10 discount, and more loaded versions of the software offer savings of $20 and discounted sale prices of just $100.

Why you should get TurboTax

When going into tax season, you want to be sure you do so prepared. There may be no better companion than TurboTax this time of the year, and this sentiment rings true for personal filers, business owners, and freelancers, as TurboTax even places an edition of its software among the best tax software for self-employed people. Many of the benefits of using TurboTax come with its convenience and ease of use as a piece of software, but one of the most highly sought-after benefits is the piece of mind that comes with doing your taxes with a company the ensures you do them correctly, and that offers everything you need to get your maximum refund.

When it comes to using the software itself, TurboTax makes it easy to navigate both the filling out of tax forms and the eventual filing of them with state and federal governments. It’s able to create W-2 and 1099 forms for employees and contractors, as well as import W-2s and investment and mortgage information from participating companies. It interacts seamlessly with a lot of the best personal finance software out there, which makes it likely your accounting software will be compatible with TurboTax for end of year importing and syncing. You’ll need to determine which TurboTax edition is right for your needs, but other features across the TurboTax software lineup include guidance for rental property income and expenses, organization of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and employee stock, and IRA savings with retirement tax help.

With these discounts taking place at Best Buy right now you can get TurboTax for as little as $50 after a $10 discount, and you can save as much as $20 on higher-priced editions. These discounts also include options for Mac and Windows platforms, as well as digital download and CD delivery options.

