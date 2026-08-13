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Twitch is using your streams to train Amazon’s AI, and you’re opted in by default

Turns out your favorite stream might secretly be teaching Amazon's AI a thing or two.

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Twitch has quietly started feeding your streams, VODs, and clips into Amazon’s AI training pipeline, and the opt-out button is tucked so deep in your settings that most people will never stumble on it.

As Kotaku reports, streaming reporter Zach Bussey spotted a new toggle inside Twitch’s account settings on August 12 that lets you block your content from training Amazon’s generative AI tools. The screenshot spread quickly, and so did the direct link to the exact settings page, mostly because Twitch never bothered to announce the change in the first place.

Twitch now uses your channel to train generative AI by default.You can opt out of some training here: www.twitch.tv/settings/sec…

Zach Bussey 🍁 (@zachbussey.tos.gg) 2026-08-12T16:16:45.775Z

What happens if you don’t opt out?

Leave the setting untouched, and Twitch can use nearly everything tied to your channel: streams, VODs, clips, chat messages, even images and text on your page, to train Amazon’s AI models. Twitch’s own example is that your voice could help train speech-to-text models, improving captions on Twitch while also boosting Amazon’s AI products elsewhere. And here’s the worst part: even if you personally opt out, chatting on someone else’s stream who hasn’t means your messages still get scooped up.

Artificial Intelligence
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Why is opting out buried so deep?

Twitch’s head of community Mary Kish and chief product officer Mike Minton tried to address the backlash on a livestream this week, and Minton’s explanation for making this opt-out instead of opt-in was surprisingly honest and a little scary. He admitted that if Twitch made it opt-in, basically nobody would agree, so the company just turned it on for everyone by default.

Twitch isn’t making Gen AI training *opt-in* because no one would voluntarily choose to opt in. Instead, they are offering an opt-out option.

Zach Bussey 🍁 (@zachbussey.tos.gg) 2026-08-12T19:28:13.076Z

Minton also cited a stat claiming half of all adults now use AI tools like ChatGPT, and said he personally wouldn’t opt out if he were a streamer. When someone in chat asked why Twitch didn’t just email users about the change, Kish brushed it off, saying creators don’t always check their inbox anyway.

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This is a classic dark pattern, where companies quietly make changes to your account and hope you won’t notice. If you’d rather keep your content out of Amazon’s AI training, head to your Twitch security settings and flip the toggle yourself. Just don’t expect Twitch to make that easy to find.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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