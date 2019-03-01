Digital Trends
Computing

Experimental feature will let you filter out toxic Twitter conversations

Arif Bacchus
By
twitter testing hide tweet feature
Jane Manchun Wong/ Twitter

Twitter is working on a new feature that will let users on the platform hide replies to their tweets. The feature had initially been hidden away in the code for the Twitter app on Android and was recently made a bit more official by a senior product manager at the company.

Though this new feature doesn’t let users permanently hide replies to tweets, it instead aims to clean up conversations for a healthier — and less toxic — Twitter experience. Based on previous screenshots shared by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the feature will likely be part of part of the Share icon already present in the Twitter app. Clicking this will reveal the new “hide tweet” option, which then forces other users to manually visit a menu to see all replies. A secondary option is also available to an original tweeter which will show a list of all previously hidden replies.

“We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with. We think this can balance the product experience between the original Tweeter and the audience,”  Twitter product manager Michelle Yasmeen Haq said.

This feature would build on the current block, mute, and report options already available on Twitter. It essentially gives users more ways to control what is seen in their feeds, in instances where these do not work.

“We already see people trying to keep their conversations healthy by using block, mute, and report, but these tools don’t always address the issue. Block and mute only change the experience of the blocker, and report only works for the content that violates our policies,” Haq said.

There’s no timeframe yet for when this feature will become official — or who exactly will have access to it — but Haq detailed that it will be tested publicly in the coming months. It would be a big step forward for Twitter, as the platform has been known to be home for hate speech. Perhaps a bit similar to what YouTube has done with the comments mechanism to protect children, it will put more control in the hands of Twitter users to ensure a quality experience.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
Macbook Air (2018) Review
News

Amazon’s latest sale takes up to $200 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air

You can now get up to $200 off the price of the newest 2018 MacBook Air at the popular online retailer Amazon, which knocks down the cost on some configurations to as low as $1,050. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Apple MacBook or Huawei MateBook? This one's a close race, folks

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Nvidia's GTX 16-series might be the best bang-for-buck Turing graphics cards yet

The GTX 1660 Ti is officially out and about, suddenly released by Nvidia to very little fanfare. No word yet on other cards in the 16-series, though it'd be quite odd to have a 1660 Ti and not have a 1660.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's expected to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what is prime now amazon packages
Computing

Tired of porch pirates? Amazon now lets you schedule your package delivery

Amazon launched Amazon Day, a service that allows Prime members to choose a date and time for when their packages will arrive. Amazon Day is the online retailer's latest efforts to curb losses associated with porch pirates.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Marea undersea cable
Computing

Microsoft and Facebook’s undersea Marea cable breaks data transfer speed record

Facebook and Microsoft's subsea Marea cable just set another world record. Researchers using high-speed lasers were able to send data at 26.2 terabits per second across the 4,000 mile-long cable.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

In a bid for extra protection, YouTube disables comments on videos with children

Following a major round of controversy over predatory comments, YouTube will be disabling the comments section on all videos that feature children. The move aims to protect children using the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Computing

Check your ports! Researchers find scary vulnerability in Thunderbolt accessories

Before you plug in a foreign cable to charge your computer or untrusted peripheral into your system, you'll want to read about Thunderclap, a vulnerability that researchers say affects the Thunderbolt port on modern PCs and Macs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
DDR5 module
Computing

Next-gen memory is coming to new computers near you. Here's all you need to know

Major memory manufacturers will help introduce the first DDR5-equipped products and devices before the end of 2019. What's new? Higher speeds and greater capacities than ever before.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to watch YouTube on a Gear VR
Computing

Save your favorite Vimeo videos for offline use with these simple tools

Vimeo offers a ton of phenomenal content, but like any streaming site, you can't access it unless you're connected to the internet. Thankfully, you can record and download videos for offline consumption. Here's how.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to extend wi fi range with another router wrt1900acs position location direction improve signal
Computing

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Is there a Wi-Fi dead zone in your home or office? A Wi-Fi repeater can help. Don't buy a new one, though. Here is how to extend Wi-Fi range with another router you have lying around.
Posted By Jon Martindale
moft invisible laptop stand for your macbook main1
Computing

The MOFT laptop stand hides a secret that makes MacBooks comfortable to use

Laptops are great for productivity, but prolonged use can sometimes cause neck pain. The MOFT invisible laptop stand sets out to change that and make your MacBook more comfortable to use.
Posted By Arif Bacchus