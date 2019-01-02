Digital Trends
Computing

Headaches continue with two new Windows 10 October 2018 Update bugs

Arif Bacchus
By
windows 10 october update

After a month of bugs, Microsoft re-released the Windows 10 October 2018 Update in mid-November, but some problems are continuing to plague people who have installed it on their PCs. In the latest, two new issues with administrator accounts and FLAC media files have surfaced.

With the first problem, noted by Techdows, if a consumer has chosen to enable Windows 10’s built-in administrator account, it will automatically be disabled when upgraded to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. The feature is typically off by default for security reasons but can be useful for troubleshooting a PC. This can be problematic for more technical savvy consumers, but Microsoft acknowledges the issue in a blog post and notes that a solution is coming in late January. It is also encouraged for consumers who typically depend on the administrator account to sign in with a second account with administrative-level privileges before updating. That can be done by heading to “Computer Management,” selecting “Local Users” and “Groups” and clicking on “Users.”

The second issue is a little less severe but impacts the way that FLAC media files are played in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, MSPoweruser reports. These uncompressed audio files typically allow for a quality listening experience, but in the latest version of Windows, metadata like track names would be cut short in File Explorer and other locations across the operating system. The built-in Groove music player and even Windows Media Player also have issues playing these files, cutting out the first minute of a song. There is currently no word on Microsoft a patch, but a support thread reveals that Windows Insiders are currently beta testing a release which includes a fix for the problem.

Though both of these problems are not as dramatic as the file deletion bug which first caused Microsoft to pull back the public release of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, they still can cause headaches. If you’re experiencing similar issues, it is best to visit the Windows 10 Feedback Hub to report it to Microsoft. The company typically monitors that forum, often address these issues raised by consumers in monthly patches for Windows 10 on the second and occasionally the fourth Tuesday of every month in the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters
dell 27 usb c ultrathin monitor s2719dc review review7
Product Review

Thin as an iPhone, this Dell monitor will make your friends stop and stare

Ultrawide and 4K might be the buzzwords in monitors right now, but the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin monitor manages to be exciting by just nailing the basics. Plus, its ridiculously thin.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for January 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp printer sale
Deals

HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, and a ton of them are on sale right now at discounts of up to $250. You have to act fast, though: This New Year's HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is ftp and how do i use it data center header
Computing

File Transfer Protocol explained: What FTP is and what it does

FTP stands for "File Transfer Protocol," and it's used to transfer files online. Most internet users don't need it, but web developers use it constantly. Here's what FTP is, how it works, and how you can get started using it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Google to turn off the lights with native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10

Though the feature is already heading to MacOS Mojave in a future update, it has now been confirmed that Google will be adding support for a native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10 as well. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus