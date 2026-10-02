Ugreen’s new USB4 dock can turn your laptop into a dual 4K 120Hz workstation

If your desk setup has been held back by a dock that cannot properly handle two 4K monitors, Ugreen has introduced a new 11-in-1 USB4 docking station designed to turn your laptop into a serious desktop setup. It combines high-refresh displays, fast data transfer, networking, memory card support, and high-power charging in a slim horizontal design (via NotebookCheck).

Dual 4K monitors without sacrificing refresh rate

This is where the dock actually stands out. It can drive a single 4K display at a smooth 240Hz, or run two separate 4K monitors simultaneously at 120Hz each in extended mode, and it works across both Windows machines and compatible MacBooks, including M4 and M5 models.

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For comparison, Anker’s similarly priced 10-in-1 hub tops out at dual 1440p when running 240Hz, or drops all the way to 60Hz once you connect two 4K screens. Ugreen clearly built this dock around people who refuse to compromise on either resolution or smoothness.

Ugreen’s USB4 Docking Station: ports, power delivery, and design

The dock crams in 11 total ports. Up front, you’ll find an audio combo jack, SD and microSD card slots, plus a 10 Gbps USB-C port and a matching 10 Gbps USB-A port. Flip it around, and there’s a 20 Gbps downstream USB4 port, HDMI 2.1, two more USB-A ports at 5 Gbps, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jack, and a 140W USB-C power input.

That input translates to up to 115W delivered straight to your laptop, with an additional 15W available through the downstream port for charging a phone or similar device. The whole thing connects through a built-in 2.6-foot USB4 cable offering 40 Gbps of bandwidth, and its flat, horizontal shape is specifically designed to tuck neatly under a monitor rather than stick up awkwardly beside it.

It’s available on Amazon, priced at $149.99 in the US and £109.99 in the UK. The dock works with macOS and Windows, but you’ll need a USB4, Thunderbolt 4, or Thunderbolt 5 port on your laptop to unlock everything it offers.

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