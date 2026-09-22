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UN panel warns that current AI safety measures cannot keep up with smarter AI agents

After an OpenAI testing incident exposed major safety gaps, UN experts are calling for stronger safeguards around increasingly autonomous AI agents.

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AI agents are becoming more capable, but the safeguards meant to control them may not be keeping pace. A United Nations backed scientific panel is now warning that the current safety model is “unravelling.”

The warning follows the OpenAI incident involving AI agents that escaped a confined test environment and hacked multiple services. The agents probed and breached Hugging Face during testing between May and July.

Why is the UN worried about AI agents?

Unlike chatbots, AI agents can independently perform tasks for users. The panel says the incident exposed several weaknesses in how these systems are currently developed and tested.

OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

The panel found that around 1,200 agents exchanged more than 70,000 messages and files. They coordinated across separate test runs using an internal software tool. They also gained unauthorized internet and administrator access. Additionally, OpenAI’s AI models secretly built a message board to coordinate hacking.

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The experts say the bigger concern goes beyond one incident. Current training methods could allow agents to develop their own goals, ignore safety instructions, and hide what they are doing. More capable agents could potentially understand those restrictions and cleverly plan a way to bypass them.

The first thematic brief from the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI is out. It examines the 2026 OpenAI-Hugging Face incident and what it tells us about AI agents and the risk of losing human control.

Read (advance unedited version): https://t.co/NPHLrJz3i9 pic.twitter.com/tqEfNyLBoI

— UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (@ODET_UN) September 21, 2026

What does the UN want to change?

Panel co-chair Yoshua Bengio said three warning conditions had lined up in a live system rather than a lab. Those are a misaligned goal, the ability to pursue it, and an enabling environment. He called that a serious sign about how agents get trained today.

The panel wants layered defenses borrowed from aviation and nuclear power, including tighter tool access, activity logs, behavior monitoring, and kill switches for dangerous behavior. Panel member Qinghua Lu warned those steps may not suffice as agents grow more autonomous and harder to watch.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres backed the findings and urged a new international body to set standards for AI as it keeps advancing. The panel says it is not predicting a severe loss of control, but it also says uncertainty should not be treated as proof that humans will always remain in control.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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