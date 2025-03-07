 Skip to main content
United Airlines makes superfast internet in the sky a reality

A United Airlines plane.
In January, United Airlines announced that it would accelerate the implementation of Starlink across its fleet. At that time, the airline’s Vice President of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, described it as enabling a “living room in the sky experience.” Recent information indicates how much better internet connections will be on one of the world’s largest airlines.

According to TechRadar, planes equipped with Starlink can provide internet speeds of up to 250 Mbps, 50 times faster than the current internet speeds available on flights. As a result, passengers can expect quicker access to their favorite streaming services, faster media downloads to their devices, and improved productivity for those who need to work while in the air.

Through its agreement with SpaceX, United aims to have Starlink installed across its fleet of 1,000 airplanes before the end of the year. The first plane with Starlink installed is officially operational, with others expected to follow soon.

Two notable aspects of the United-Starlink deal should excite travelers. First, United plans to offer Starlink service for free to anyone who is a MileagePlus member, in contrast to its current (and slower) service, which isn’t free.

Joining the basic United MileagePlus program is complimentary. You can sign up on the United Airlines website and earn and redeem miles.

Second, installing Starlink on aircraft seems straightforward due to the few necessary hardware components. As a result, United’s aim to have Starlink equipped on its entire fleet within nine months sounds reasonable.

The system consists of a satellite antenna, two wireless access points, a power unit, and a power button in the cockpit. Except for the pilot button, the installation process is quite similar to installing Starlink systems in homes.

We expect United to begin advertising which of its plans has Starlink onboard when ticket purchases are made. Naturally, it should be heavily advertised once you enter a plane.

Many airlines worldwide are already offering Starlink on many of its planes or plan to do so. This includes Hawaiian Airlines, Air France, and Qatar Airways, among others.

