Unlike Google Search, privacy-focused DuckDuckGo takes it slow with AI

Undoubtedly, AI will significantly impact areas like search in the coming years. However, the speed at which this integration should occur is debatable. Industry leader Google is fully committed to incorporating AI into all its search tools, while privacy-focused DuckDuckGo allows users to decide how far into AI they want to go. This flexibility could score DuckDuckGO major points in a world where not everyone is prepared to embrace AI — at least not yet fully.

According to a recent report by The Verge, DuckDuckGo has ambitious plans to incorporate AI into its popular search engine. As a result, users will soon see AI-generated answers for specific queries on the DuckDuckGo website and the app. Additionally, the company is integrating web search capabilities within its AI chatbot. Both of these tools are now exiting their beta phase.

DuckDuckGo introduced its AI-assisted answers, known as DuckAssist, in 2023. The company initially emphasized that this tool aims to be a “less obnoxious” alternative to features like Google’s AI Overviews. The result is a service that provides more concise responses while allowing users to control how often they see AI-generated results. Even more impressively, DuckDuckGo offers the option to disable these responses altogether.

In the current version of the DuckDuckGo app, you can choose to use Assist, Sometimes, On-demand, Often, or Never. Sometimes only shows AI-assisted answers when highly relevant, while On-demand only shows AI-assisted answers if you click the Assist button. When set to the Often setting, AI-assisted answers frequently appear on a broader range of searches.

Just how frequently? Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo, says only 20% of searches are currently AI-generated, although that is expected to rise over time.

They explain:

“We’d like to raise that over time … That’s another major area that we’re working on … We want to kind of stay conservative with it. We don’t want to put it in front of people if we don’t think it’s right.”

Even while implementing AI, DuckDuckGo hasn’t forgotten its privacy roots. Interactions with AI models are done anonymously every time by hiding your IP address, regardless of the model you choose. DuckDuckGo’s agreements with the AI company behind each available model also guarantee that your data isn’t used for training.

Currently, you can toggle between GPT-4o mini, o3-mini, Llama 3.3, Mistral Small 3, and Claude 3 Haiku.

DuckDuckGo’s AI tools can be explored via its chatbot on the Duck.ai website or through the DuckDuckGo browser. Additionally, AI-assisted answers will appear in the DuckDuckGo search engine.

What about Google?

If you’re using Google Search, the most popular search tool in the world, it’s essential to understand that entirely opting out of all of Google’s AI search features isn’t straightforward. However, there are ways to minimize or bypass the AI Overviews feature.

For instance, many of these features are still considered experimental, making it somewhat easier to disable them. Additionally, third parties have discovered workarounds, although many of these are hit-or-miss.

Ultimately, it’s important to recognize that Google’s AI Overviews are becoming integral to the overall Google Search experience, for better or worse.

Many people will be pleased to know that DuckDuckGo is taking AI seriously and integrating it into its various search products. However, the company recognizes that not everyone wants to use AI. Opting out of AI features is a simple process for those users. That option is also available for those who wish to experience AI search in small doses.