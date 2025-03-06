 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Unlike Google Search, privacy-focused DuckDuckGo takes it slow with AI

By
DuckDuckGo on desktop and mobile.
DuckDuckGo

Undoubtedly, AI will significantly impact areas like search in the coming years. However, the speed at which this integration should occur is debatable. Industry leader Google is fully committed to incorporating AI into all its search tools, while privacy-focused DuckDuckGo allows users to decide how far into AI they want to go. This flexibility could score DuckDuckGO major points in a world where not everyone is prepared to embrace AI — at least not yet fully.

According to a recent report by The Verge, DuckDuckGo has ambitious plans to incorporate AI into its popular search engine. As a result, users will soon see AI-generated answers for specific queries on the DuckDuckGo website and the app. Additionally, the company is integrating web search capabilities within its AI chatbot. Both of these tools are now exiting their beta phase.

Recommended Videos

DuckDuckGo introduced its AI-assisted answers, known as DuckAssist, in 2023. The company initially emphasized that this tool aims to be a “less obnoxious” alternative to features like Google’s AI Overviews. The result is a service that provides more concise responses while allowing users to control how often they see AI-generated results. Even more impressively, DuckDuckGo offers the option to disable these responses altogether.

In the current version of the DuckDuckGo app, you can choose to use Assist, Sometimes, On-demand, Often, or Never. Sometimes only shows AI-assisted answers when highly relevant, while On-demand only shows AI-assisted answers if you click the Assist button. When set to the Often setting, AI-assisted answers frequently appear on a broader range of searches.

Just how frequently? Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo, says only 20% of searches are currently AI-generated, although that is expected to rise over time.

They explain:

“We’d like to raise that over time … That’s another major area that we’re working on … We want to kind of stay conservative with it. We don’t want to put it in front of people if we don’t think it’s right.”

Even while implementing AI, DuckDuckGo hasn’t forgotten its privacy roots. Interactions with AI models are done anonymously every time by hiding your IP address, regardless of the model you choose. DuckDuckGo’s agreements with the AI company behind each available model also guarantee that your data isn’t used for training.

Currently, you can toggle between GPT-4o mini, o3-mini, Llama 3.3, Mistral Small 3, and Claude 3 Haiku.

DuckDuckGo’s AI tools can be explored via its chatbot on the Duck.ai website or through the DuckDuckGo browser. Additionally, AI-assisted answers will appear in the DuckDuckGo search engine.

DuckDuckGo AI settings.
DuckDuckGo AI settings DuckDuckGo

What about Google?

If you’re using Google Search, the most popular search tool in the world, it’s essential to understand that entirely opting out of all of Google’s AI search features isn’t straightforward. However, there are ways to minimize or bypass the AI Overviews feature.

For instance, many of these features are still considered experimental, making it somewhat easier to disable them. Additionally, third parties have discovered workarounds, although many of these are hit-or-miss.

Ultimately, it’s important to recognize that Google’s AI Overviews are becoming integral to the overall Google Search experience, for better or worse.

Many people will be pleased to know that DuckDuckGo is taking AI seriously and integrating it into its various search products. However, the company recognizes that not everyone wants to use AI. Opting out of AI features is a simple process for those users. That option is also available for those who wish to experience AI search in small doses.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The best alternatives to Google Search
Five search engines that won't track every move you make.

Google may be the biggest and most popular search engine by far, but its data harvesting practices can leave a bad taste in your mouth. But it's not the only search engine out there, and in fact, many of them can offer something that Google doesn't: Privacy.

Here are some of the best alternatives to Google Search, with a collection of useful features and the option of remaining entirely anonymous, no matter what you're looking for.
Startpage

Read more
Upgrade to this MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4070 while it’s $510 off
The MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop on a white background.

Gamers who are due for a gaming laptop upgrade should check out this offer from Newegg -- the MSI Sword 16 HX with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a relatively affordable price of $1,090. It's on sale from its original price of $1,600, for savings of $510. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount ends though, and since there's a chance that stocks are already running low, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase of this machine as soon as you can if you're interested.

Why you should buy the MSI Sword 16 HX gaming laptop
For a gaming laptop that will be able to play all of the best PC games with ease, you can't go wrong with the MSI Sword 16 HX. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is among the top-tier GPUs, according to our gaming laptop buying guide, and when it's paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you've got a dependable machine that will meet the needs of all kinds of gamers.

Read more
Want an ultrawide monitor? Samsung ViewFinity S9 is $400 off
The Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor on a white background.

There are many reasons for you to want an ultrawide monitor, but they're usually very expensive. That's why you shouldn't miss this chance at a 33% discount on the 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9, as you'll only have to pay $800 instead of $1,200. This is a limited-time deal though, so you're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the $400 in savings. Proceed with the transaction for the ultrawide monitor right now if you can, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor
An ultrawide monitor offers unique aspect ratios and resolutions with broad horizontal pixel counts, for a more immersive view of content, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide. If you want that experience, you'll get it from the Samsung ViewFinity S9, which features a 49-inch screen with a 1000R curvature and 32:9 aspect ratio that fills your peripheral vision and matches your field of view. The monitor offers Dual QHD Resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movements on the display.

Read more