  1. Computing

Unsupported Windows 11 installs are getting updates after all

By

Windows 11 just received its first update, and although it’s causing some problems, it carries a glimmer of hope for users with unsupported hardware. Contrary to what Microsoft suggested ahead of the launch, unsupported Windows 11 installations will receive driver and security updates — or at least some of them.

On the ramp-up to launch day, Microsoft suggested that unsupported Windows 11 installs wouldn’t receive critical security updates. Microsoft never flat-out committed one way or the other. Instead, we heard only vague notions about whether unsupported users would be entitled to updates or if they would be guaranteed.

Windows 11 update page.

Given Microsoft’s push to uphold the Windows 11 minimum system requirements — and a frightening wavier about unsupported installations — we could only assume that unsupported users wouldn’t receive updates. Imagine my surprise, then, when I booted up my Dell XPS 15 with the unsupported Core i7-7700HQ and installed security, driver, and .NET framework updates just like on any other Windows 11 computer.

It seems that unsupported Windows 11 installs will receive updates, at least for the time being. Microsoft’s vague approach suggests that this isn’t a constant; future updates may only arrive on supported devices, but we’re not sure at this point. For now, though, you can install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware and download the first big patch.

Microsoft caused a fuss when it announced Windows 11’s minimum hardware requirements. The operating system calls for at least a Ryzen 2000 or Intel 8th-gen processor, as well as TPM 2.0, UEFI Secure Boot, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Windows team has offered a path for unsupported users to upgrade, but it originally seemed like a temporary solution — one that Microsoft actively discouraged with the lack of updates.

It seems that fretting was all for nothing. I was able to install the first Windows 11 patch on an unsupported system, and based on a report from HTNovo, others can install it, too.

That doesn’t mean unsupported users will receive every update, though. We can only suspect that Microsoft warned users about updates for a reason — future patches may not arrive on unsupported Windows 11 machines. For right now, though, everything is working as it should, even on unsupported hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Windows 11 tips and tricks: 8 hidden settings you need to try

Windows 11 on a tablet.

2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country first drive review: Android on board

Front three quarter view of the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

The best Nintendo Switch controllers for 2021

Red and blue Joy-Con view from angle.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Realme GT Neo 2 packs Snapdragon 870, 120Hz display for just $425

Realme GT Neo 2 in neon green color variant

How Spectrm.Io’s conversational marketing automation will help your business thrive

Woman using her phone to chat with a brand via Spectrm.

GameStop’s PC gaming hardware and accessories selection just gets better and better

CLX SET TGMSETRTH0A17BR Desktop PC VR Ready made to order desktop.

How RingCentral helps you unify communications to build a customer-centric business

Team using unified communications around work desk at a collab session.

Best cheap TV deals and sales for October 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for October 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is much more than a “part two”

Riley and Jacob at the fisherman hut.

Best cheap air fryer deals for October 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1