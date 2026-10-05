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Upgrading to Windows 11 26H2 just got easier with this official Microsoft tool

No more hunting for download pages, as Microsoft's new tool does the heavy lifting for you.

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Windows 11 page open on Dell laptop
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Microsoft already offers several ways to get Windows 11 26H2 on your PC, and now there’s one more. As spotted by Windows Report, the company has added a Windows 11 26H2 Installation Assistant to the Microsoft Download Center.

If you’d rather skip Microsoft’s usual Windows 11 download page and update your current setup instead of wiping it, this tool is made for you.

How does the Installation Assistant work?

The process couldn’t be easier. Open the assistant, agree to Microsoft’s license terms, and you’re pretty much done. From there, the tool grabs the latest Windows 11 files from Microsoft’s servers and handles the upgrade for you.

Windows 11 Installation assistant
Microsoft

The best part is that nothing on your PC gets deleted. Your installed apps, personal files, and settings all carry over to 26H2, so you don’t need to back up everything and start fresh, which is a win in my book.

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The tool is also a nice safety net. Should the main download page go offline, or the regular upgrade methods give you a headache, you still have an official way to grab the update.

What other options do you have?

If the Installation Assistant isn’t your cup of tea, Microsoft has plenty of alternatives. PCs that are already on a supported Windows 11 release can grab KB5121794, the 26H2 enablement package. Think of it as the express lane, as it switches you over to 26H2 without a full OS reinstall.

Windows 11
Windows

You can also download the official ISO files in AMD64 and Arm64 flavors. You can use them to upgrade your current installation, build a USB installer, start fresh with a clean install, or fix a broken Windows setup.

And if you prefer the classic approach, the Media Creation Tool is still around to make a bootable drive or update your PC on the spot.

Is the upgrade worth it?

Apart from new features, 26H2 brings fresh security fixes and under-the-hood platform tweaks. But the part that caught my eye is performance. Early tests show the update can free up as much as 2GB of RAM on certain setups, though PCs with 8GB of memory see different results.

If your PC has been feeling sluggish lately, that alone might be reason enough to hit the upgrade button.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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