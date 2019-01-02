Digital Trends
Computing

USB-C to become more secure, fight malicious devices with authentication system

Michael Archambault
By
moto z3 play usb c port
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The introduction of USB-C to devices has brought both benefits and hardships. The new USB standard has allowed makers and devices to standardized connections, provide lightning-fast power delivery, and rapid data transmissions between devices. Unfortunately, the advent has also brought with it USB-C devices that can damage other devices via a power surge or quickly sideload malicious software able to cripple your smartphone or computer. Now, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has an idea and it believes it might be the key to a more secure future with USB-C.

USB-IF introduced new plans for securing your favorite devices with USB-C ports, a cryptographic-based standard that attempts to keep unauthorized devices from establishing a connection. Thanks to a 128-bit authentification system, the new measure would help manufacturers identify certified devices before a full link is created. If the machine is unable to authenticate the device, it can then deny data access, power transmission, or both, from occurring.

The authentification system can be run via the computer’s USB data bus or power delivery channels to prevent any unfortunate incidents. The USB-IF has noted that the security standard will be an optional addition to the USB industry standard for the time being. Additionally, any devices that choose to use the authentification system can control how it restricts usage on the system.

The authentification system for the program is not yet available for manufacturers but is expected to aid creation once the security protocol is established. The privately held, certificate authority DigiCert was chosen as the company to oversee the certification for such devices with the President and chief operating officer of the USB-IF noting that the organization is “eager to work with DigiCert to manage our certificate authority for USB Type-C Authentication, which will further support the USB ecosystem.”

One concern for USB-C device manufacturers may be the costs of having their device certified and authenticated for the standard. Additionally, it is unknown how manufacturers of computers, tablets, and smartphone might be able to abuse the standard to restrict devices from data access or power delivery. As USB-C continues to develop and grow, we will have to wait to see what the new standard has in store for our favorite devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp printer sale
Deals

HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, and a ton of them are on sale right now at discounts of up to $250. You have to act fast, though: This New Year's HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is ftp and how do i use it data center header
Computing

File Transfer Protocol explained: What FTP is and what it does

FTP stands for "File Transfer Protocol," and it's used to transfer files online. Most internet users don't need it, but web developers use it constantly. Here's what FTP is, how it works, and how you can get started using it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Google to turn off the lights with native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10

Though the feature is already heading to MacOS Mojave in a future update, it has now been confirmed that Google will be adding support for a native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10 as well. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lg announces 49 inch ultrawide monitor 1
Computing

You’ll need to clear out some space for LG’s new 49-inch UltraWide monitor

Promising to boost productivity for any task, LG's latest UltraWide monitor comes equipt with a 32:9 aspect ratio curved screen, that can replace your traditional multi-monitor setup. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? Learn how to send large files -- using the cloud or an FTP client -- with this simple guide.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Microsoft Windows 10
Computing

Windows 10 takes the lead, surpasses Windows 7 in market share

Microsoft can rejoice as users begin moving on from Windows 7, increasing Windows 10's overall market share to 39.2 percent worldwide, and 40.86-percent among users running a variation of Windows.
Posted By Michael Archambault
windows 10 october update
Computing

Headaches continue with two new Windows 10 October 2018 Update bugs

In the latest set of bugs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, two new issues with administrator accounts and FLAC media files have surfaced, causing headaches for some people.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
youtube shuttering video editor editing
Computing

Done paying for Premiere and Final Cut Pro? Here are the best free alternatives

Video-editing software doesn't have to cost you a paycheck and a half. Here is some of the best free video-editing software for making quick and extensive edits so you can channel your inner Hollywood director.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

AMD Ryzen 9 3800X CPU may boast 16 Cores and 4.7GHz TurboCore

With CES around the corner, we are seeing a healthy number of leaks such as the new AMD Zen 2 CPUs including Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 offerings. Stealing the show is the AMD 3800X which is promising to offer 16 cores and 32 threads in a 7nm…
Posted By Michael Archambault
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google aims to dominate CES this year, triples its floor space from 2018

CES 2019 kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas, and Google Assistant and the Google Home smart home ecosystem promise to outdo last year's massive presence when "Hey Google" ads were everywhere you looked.
Posted By Bruce Brown