Using ChatGPT too much can create emotional dependency, study finds

OpenAI loneliness study image
OpenAI seems to be announcing new AI models by the week to improve its ChatGPT chatbot for the betterment of its 400 million users. However, the ease the AI tool provides seems to prove that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.

The artificial intelligence company is now delving into the potential psychological ramifications that ChatGPT might have on its users. OpenAI has published the results of a two-part study completed alongside MIT Media Lab, which uncovered a connection between increased usage of the ChatGPT chatbot and users’ increased feelings of loneliness.

Each organization conducted an independent study and then compiled the results to a consolidated conclusion. OpenAI’s study examined over one month “over 40 million ChatGPT interactions,” which didn’t include human involvement to maintain user privacy. Meanwhile, MIT observed approximately 1,000 participants using ChatGPT over 28 days. Currently, the studies have not yet been peer-reviewed.

MIT’s study delved into different use functions that could affect users’ emotional experience interacting with ChatGPT, including using text or voice. Results found that either medium had the potential to elicit loneliness or to affect users’ socialization during the time of the study. Voice inflection and topic choice were also a major point of comparison.

A neutral tone used in ChatGPT’s voice mode was less likely to lead to a negative emotional outcome for participants. Meanwhile, the study observed a correlation between participants having personal conversations with ChatGPT and the increased likelihood of loneliness; however, these effects were short-term. Those using text chat even to converse about general topics experienced increased instances of emotional dependence on the chatbot.

The study also observed that those who reported viewing ChatGPT as a friend, and those who already had a propensity toward strong emotional attachment in relationships, were more likely to feel lonelier and more emotionally dependent on the chatbot while participating in the study.

OpenAI’s study added additional context, with its results noting overall that interacting with ChatGPT for emotional purposes was rare. Additionally, the study found that even among heavy users who implemented the Advanced Voice Mode feature on the chatbot and were more likely to answer that they considered ChatGPT to be a friend, this group of participants experienced low emotional reactions to interacting with the chatbot.

OpenAI concluded that its intent with these studies is to understand the challenges that might arise due to its technology, as well as to be able to set expectations and examples for how its models should be used.

While OpenAI suggests that its interaction-based study simulates the behaviors of real people, more than a few real humans have admitted on public forums, such as Reddit, to using ChatGPT in place of going to a therapist with their emotions.

