Usually $579, this laptop is down to just $279 at Walmart today

While it may sound strange to say it out loud, laptop portability is an important aspect for a lot of consumers, which is why ultra-thin laptops have become a category of their own. These tend to come in a lot of flavors, whether they’re thin Chromebooks and convertibles or specifically designed as ultra-things, such as this 14-inch Notebook from Gateway. Not only is it less than an inch in height, it actually has comparable power to some of the best laptops in the market, mostly the non-gaming variety.

What’s better, you can grab it from Walmart for just $279 rather than the $579 it usually goes for. That’s a whopping $300 discount that lets you grab a laptop that runs an 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for less than most laptops that run that CPU. Therefore, if you don’t care so much about gaming and are more focused on strong productivity and general use performance, the 14-inch Ultra Thin Notebook is really the way to go; let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

The Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a popular laptop for people searching through the best budget laptops, and it makes a good laptop option for students in most cases. This build offers more power and storage than you can often find at this price point, however, making it a great option for almost anyone short of professional creators. It has a quad-core Intel processor and a 512GB solid-state drive, and the 16GB of RAM ensures a snappy, responsive experience for most applications and uses. From a performance standpoint, this laptop makes even many of the comparably-priced best Chromebooks worth passing on.

The Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is good for much more than work, however. It has a Full HD resolution display that’s great for keeping up with your favorite TV shows and movies, as is the THX-tuned audio. This technology enables the best audio quality possible for on-the-go entertainment, no matter what kind of content you may be watching. This laptop also gets up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, so it’s great from a practical standpoint. It has a built-in fingerprint scanner for security, and its high-quality webcam makes it a good option for remote workers and collaborations.

You can take home this impressive build of the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279 at Walmart right now. This deal isn’t expected to last long, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim the laptop while you can. Its regular price is $579, making the savings from this deal $300. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

