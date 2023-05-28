 Skip to main content
Usually $939, this laptop is $229 in Lenovo’s Memorial Day sale

Andrew Morrisey
By

Laptop deals https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptop-deals/ don’t get much cheaper than being able to buy a Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11e for $229 direct from Lenovo. The site reckons it’s usually priced at $939 which seems a little high as is often the way with Lenovo’s estimated value system. While we don’t entirely trust the reduction involved, it’s still clear that $229 for a 2-in-1 laptop is a bargain. If you’re looking for something cheap and functional, you’ll like what this has to offer. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect from it or you can simply click the buy button below to find out more for yourself. As with all deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around for so decide quickly.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops are incredibly popular as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. The model lineup has so much to offer that we’ve put together a Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide. This fifth generation Yoga 11e has quite a bit to offer when it comes to performance, though its biggest draws are its versatility and durability. It has an Intel Celeron processor, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of SSD storage,  and 4GB of RAM. This should all be plenty to get you through your school or work day. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, as well as some handy additional software.

Like all of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e is attractive because of the many ways it can be used. The 11.6-inch touchscreen can be flipped around for use in tablet form, and it features HD resolution that makes it nice for keeping up with social media and your favorite streaming services. It’s also made to be taken everywhere. This is one tough laptop, from its military-grade testing to its water-resistant keyboard. The display is made of Gorilla Glass, and it is impact and scratch-resistant. Perfect for students, travelers, and people who like to do their work on the go, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e can withstand bumps and drops from up to three feet.

Whether you plan to put it to work in the office or out in the wild, you can take home the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $229 when purchasing directly from Lenovo right now. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something that can compete with both the best laptops and the best tablets.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
