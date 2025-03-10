Apple Vision Pro tipped for a serious upgrade at WWDC 2025

News about the Vision Pro or its future successors has been pretty slow lately but according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a big release for visionOS 3.

There aren’t many details at the moment, but Gurman says that Apple “can’t just let the Vision Pro die out” because it has invested too much into the technology and it needs to keep the device alive and updated for the people who bought it. He says visionOS 3 will be “a pretty feature-packed release,” and that we’ll find out more about it at WWDC this year.

Whatever these features are, they won’t be Apple Intelligence — the visionOS 2.4 beta took care of that and it will release to the public in April. The Vision Pro app for iPhone and Spatial Gallery will also be released before WWDC in June so as far as we’re concerned, visionOS 3 should be a blank slate full of surprises.

It’s fairly well-known by now that the Vision Pro is considered to be a bit of a failed product and as far as we’ve heard, the development of a new model has been slowed and paused a couple of times. Gurman, however, still believes that both a new Vision Pro model and a more affordable model are still in the works.

As long as Apple plans to continue this tech in the long run, it makes sense for them to keep developing visionOS. They can now test new features on the current Vision Pro audience and slowly create a robust operating system to support the spatial computing products of the future.