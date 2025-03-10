 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro tipped for a serious upgrade at WWDC 2025

By
Alan Truly enjoys the Apple Vision Pro's look and pinch user interface.
I enjoyed the Vision Pro's look and pinch user interface. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
Apple WWDC
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage
Updated less than 29 minutes ago

News about the Vision Pro or its future successors has been pretty slow lately but according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a big release for visionOS 3.

There aren’t many details at the moment, but Gurman says that Apple “can’t just let the Vision Pro die out” because it has invested too much into the technology and it needs to keep the device alive and updated for the people who bought it. He says visionOS 3 will be “a pretty feature-packed release,” and that we’ll find out more about it at WWDC this year.

Whatever these features are, they won’t be Apple Intelligence — the visionOS 2.4 beta took care of that and it will release to the public in April. The Vision Pro app for iPhone and Spatial Gallery will also be released before WWDC in June so as far as we’re concerned, visionOS 3 should be a blank slate full of surprises.

It’s fairly well-known by now that the Vision Pro is considered to be a bit of a failed product and as far as we’ve heard, the development of a new model has been slowed and paused a couple of times. Gurman, however, still believes that both a new Vision Pro model and a more affordable model are still in the works.

As long as Apple plans to continue this tech in the long run, it makes sense for them to keep developing visionOS. They can now test new features on the current Vision Pro audience and slowly create a robust operating system to support the spatial computing products of the future.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
As the Vision Pro turns one, there’s one thing Apple must do to fix it
A person wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.

It’s just over a year since Apple first listed its Vision Pro headset for sale, and the device hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire since then. Yet after a year of reflection, there’s one thing that Apple very clearly needs to do if it’s going to get its mixed-reality headset back on track.

That thing is to launch a more affordable model, pure and simple. It goes against Apple’s preferred way of doing things -- the company is used to making the best, most premium devices it can and pricing them accordingly -- but it’s the only way the company is going to be able to make its headset go truly mainstream.
Sticker shock

Read more
Apple is no longer working on smart glasses to rival Meta
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses

It's been a rumor for some time now that Apple had a pair of AR glasses in development, but a new report from Mark Gurman says the company has cancelled the project. Apple has expressed a lot of interest in the AR/VR space, but its first attempt with the Vision Pro didn't make the splash the company expected. Its over-the-top price and more professionally-focused applications led to fewer sales and a lot of excess stock.

The goal was to create a competitor to the Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, but Gurman says the cancellation comes in the wake of an attempt to change and improve the design of the glasses. The first version of the glasses would link with an iPhone, but its limited power meant applications were limited — and the demands of the device also had an impact on phone battery life. Apple pivoted and focused on linking the glasses with a Mac instead, but that was met with poor evaluations. The development team reportedly dealt with frequently-changing goals, adding to the difficulty, until the project was cancelled.

Read more
Sony’s flip-up XR headset costs even more than an Apple Vision Pro
Sony's SRH-S1 held in a hand at CES 2025.

Sony is one of the biggest names in VR gaming with the popular PlayStation VR2. Now it’s launching a high-end XR headset with specifications that rival the Apple Vision Pro. To be clear, this isn’t the Sony XYN headset powered by Google's new Android XR, and it won’t connect to a PlayStation 5. It’s aimed at enterprise customers that design products, and it costs even more than the ultra-premium Vision Pro.

Priced at $4,750, the Sony SRH-S1 is a powerful system with integrated hardware and software, a flip-up visor, and unique controllers optimized for manipulating virtual 3D objects. Being able to lift the visor for face-to-face conversations is convenient. The halo strap design also removes all facial pressure. A ring on one finger lets you grasp items, and a 3D stylus that looks like something from a sci-fi movie allows precise adjustments.

Read more