The Vision Pro 2 could gain this huge upgrade to visuals

By
Apple Vision Pro display model.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The tandem OLED technology used in the 2024 iPad Pro models could be used in a future Vision Pro. LG and Samsung have prototyped micro versions of the tandem displays, essentially shrinking them down for use in headsets such as the Vision Pro.

A report, originating from the Korean site Sisa Journal as picked up by MacRumors, mentions that it’s unknown whether LG and Samsung are planning to mass produce these displays right now.

They’re probably a little too advanced to be used in the next Meta Quest anyway, and since Apple isn’t planning a Vision Pro 2 model until at least 2026, the companies still have plenty of time to get production going if they want to.

Tandem OLED displays are super bright and power-efficient because they use two OLED panels stacked on top of each other to harness the light from both.

The results with the iPad Pro (2024) are striking, improving not only the brightness but also the saturation, contrast, and viewing angle. In theory, this double-panel approach should also help with the other main drawback of normal OLED screens — burn-in.

Because heat is the main cause behind burn-in, the two panels combat the problem by running cooler than a single panel would and combining their output to achieve the correct results. This means that tandem OLED displays should have a longer lifespan than regular OLED.

The latest iPad Pro is enjoying all of these benefits right now, and the Vision Pro 2 could enjoy them as well if this tech ends up inside the headset instead of the current 4K micro-OLED displays from Sony.

