Viture Pro 2 review: Affordable glasses that I loved more for work than play

Viture Pro 2 MSRP $299.00 Score Details “A terrific value.” Pros Light and stylish

Bright display units

No need for prescription inserts

Affordable, at last

Decent head tracking Cons Slight shimmer in spatial view

Heats up in the temple area

Dongle needed for iPhones

Desktop app has bugs

Lack of HDR10 support

Quick summary

Two years ago, I had the chance to test out the Viture Pro smart glasses. I was impressed by the chic design and the stunning display units, but there were a few minor hiccups that kept them from becoming an instant buy for XR fans. The asking price of $459, ultimately, made them a tough recommendation for anyone who is not a diehard enthusiast or doesn’t have the spare cash to spend. The successor, however, is an altogether different beast.

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At an aggressive $299, the Viture Pro 2 sets out to match the display quality and brightness of pricier rivals, while folding in vision correction at no extra charge. The build quality is phenomenal for the asking price, and the software stack is also fairly rewarding, irrespective of the device in your pocket or backpack. I spent a couple of weeks using it as a private travel monitor and a gaming screen, and I came away convinced that it’s the entry-level pair of XR glasses to beat, provided you understand exactly what VITURE cut to get here.

Viture Pro 2 specs: A peek at the innards

Product Viture Pro 2 Display Panel Sony Micro-OLED panels Optical Design VITURE proprietary optical design (UltraClarity 3.0) Resolution Up to 1080p (1920 × 1080 per eye / 3840 × 1080 combined) Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Field of View (FOV) 50° Contrast Ratio ≥ 100,000:1 Color Gamut 108% sRGB Peak Perceived Brightness 1,600 Nits Brightness Adjustment 9 levels Interpupillary Distance (IPD) 56.5–71.5 mm 3D Display Support Binocular Fusion (Yes), 2D/3D Display switching (Yes) Virtual Screen Size 146-inch virtual display Eye Care & Certifications SGS A+ certified (Low blue light, flicker-free, low visual fatigue) with axis adjustment Diopter / Myopia Adjustment Built-in dial up to −5.0D (Prescription frame available beyond −5.0D) Optical Transmittance 5% Haze < 0.1% Weight 63g Acoustic System AAC System, built-in Spatial Sound (250 Hz ± 40 fundamental frequency, 9 levels) Connectivity USB-C (DisplayPort DP output support) Ergonomics & Fit 3 Nose Pads (7 height settings), 3 adjustable temple angles

Viture Pro 2 design and build

Let’s clear up the name first, because it tripped me up too. The “Pro 2” label suggests a straight successor to the original (and far more expensive VITURE Pro from two years back. Thankfully, the second-generation is not a true successor. On the contrary, it’s the company’s new entry-level model. Since the first Pro, Viture’s premium stack shifted over to the Luma line, which now serves the baseline Luma model at $399, the Luma Pro at $499, the Luma Ultra at $599, and the head-tracking Viture Beast at $549. So despite the “Pro” in its name, the Pro 2 sits at the bottom of the range at $299.

Alright, let’s move to the important bits. Viture has consistently made the most stylish pair of glasses out there, and this one is no exception. From the front, it looks almost identical to the Viture Luma Pro, save for the sides. Compared to its predecessor, the Viture Pro 2 is thinner and lighter. Morever, it doesn’t feel like the glasses are protruding too far away from the eyes, or even disproportionately big. My brother, who modeled for these product shots, has a relatively slim face. Despite that, the glasses feel like any other pair of wayfarers with thick skeletal styling.

The Viture Pro 2 rocks a matte black plastic finish to go with the tinted lenses, and they look and feel every bit as premium as pricier Luma models. Aside from a metallic orange V accent on the left endpiece and a glossy black oval above the nose bridge, there’s little to give the game away. You can see the birdbath prism assembly behind the dark outer lenses if you go looking, but to anyone glancing at me on a train, these read as ordinary tinted sunglasses, save for the wire dangling from behind the ear.

That low profile is a real asset if, like me, you’d rather not wear something conspicuous in public. Viture also resisted the urge to skimp on the box contents. The Pro 2 ships in an extremely well-built carrying case, alongside a small mesh pocket for the cable. The box also comes with a high-quality USB-C cable, an opaque snap-on lens cap that blocks ambient light, three sets of nose pads for dialing in the fit, and the usual quick-start guide and cleaning cloth. For a $299 product, the kit on the table is quite generous.

Thankfully, these glasses stay away from the proprietary magnetic connector seen on its pricier siblings, and go for a USB-C interface. It’s more secure and saves you the hassle of carrying yet another cable as part of your EDC that is also hard to replace. But yeah, a few cuts have been made to lower the price tag. First, the electrochromic dimming glass is gone.

In case you aren’t familiar, it allows the glass to electronically adjust the transparency. On the Viture Pro 2, you get a plastic-made cover that fully blocks the external view to offer the best display experience. Viture also dropped the Harman-tuned audio kit. The Pro 2’s speakers are still decent and balanced, but when pitted head-on, the models with Harman Kardon speaker units sound much better. The controls are pared back too, but it doesn’t impede day-to-day usage in any significant fashion.

Score: 9/10

Viture Pro 2 comfort and vision adjustment

Day-to-day comfort is the biggest factor that decides whether a head-worn display is something you actually reach for, or soon condemn it to eat dust in a drawer. Look no further than Apple’s uber-expensive Vision Pro and just how painful it is to wear for more than an hour in one go. Viture built the Pro 2 around comfort as a key priority, and that focus shows the moment you pick up its latest smart glasses.

The weight is the headline-grabber here. Tipping the scales at just 63 grams, Viture Pro 2 is noticeably lighter than the flagship Beast XR glasses and XReal’s rival One Pro. A difference of 14 to 25 grams doesn’t sound like much, but when that weight sits on your face anchored to the ears, it can make or break the whole experience. Wearing the Pro 2, I barely registered the glasses on my nose, and the reduced facial fatigue made it easy to forget I had a screen strapped to my face during a long flight.

The trick, however, is to try all the nose pad sizes and grips to find the combination that doesn’t press too hard against the nose bridge and doesn’t make you stare at a weird angle on the virtual display. Weight is only half the comfort equation, though, as the fit is equally important. If you position the glasses too high, too low, or off-center, the edges of the virtual screen blur immediately, especially along the bottom left and right corners.

Viture addresses this with a familiar multi-sized nose pad system. The box includes three sets. One of them is basically a fixed single-position pad, while the other two are clipped onto a metal post with three height positions per side. Getting the birdbath optics right keeps you looking through the optical sweet spot, which helps achieve edge-to-edge text clarity and keeps the glasses from sliding down or pinching.

The stem is thick, and your ears will definitely feel it.

The adjustable temple arms are a welcome upgrade on the Viture 2 Pro. Aside from the sideways flex, you can adjust the vertical angle across three positions with a satisfying click. Thanks to this engineering flexibility, the Viture Pro 2 can comfortably fit people with different skull sizes and facial proportions. I didn’t feel any pressure on the temple area, even after losing a few hours on stretch while binge-fatching Silo on Apple TV.

It’s a completely rosy picture through. Even though the nose and temple areas didn’t register any pressure after longer usage sessions, I definitely fatigue on the ear muscles. I pin that on the thickness of the stem, rather than the weight. All of this, once again, hinges on finding the best nose-pad size, display angle, and on-nose position so that you get the most comfortable viewing experience, and don’t have to fidget with the glasses every now and then.

The real standout feature is the built-in diopter adjustment. On top of each display unit you will find a dial that adjusts the relative position of the display unit relative to the eyes. This is actually an accomadation for near-sightedness and it’s actually a huge convenience for anyone who wears prescriptions glasses and lenses.

With any other pair of smart glasses, you have to go through the hassle of getting a pair of custom inserts made, which are then hooked to the nosepad ridge. It’s an awkward contraption, and the only way to avoid is using replacing your prescription glasses with a contact lenses. The diopter adjustment dials on the Viture Pro 2, which cover a range of 0 to -5.0 for each eye, solve a huge functional problem.

All you need to do is wear the glasses, take turns adjusting the dial to achive the sharpest focus for each eye, and you’re virtually set forever. focus instantly, which felt close to magic the first time. This convenience alone makes the Viture Pro 2 an easy recommendation over any other option in this price bracket.

Score: 8/10

Display quality

I have been testing XR glasses for over three years now, and if the’re one aspect where Viture has consistently delivered a standout experience, it’s the display quaklity. The Viture 2 Pro is no exception. In a nutshell, the display units on Viture’s latest deliver a brightness and sharpness output that outshine rival glasses that cost a lot more.

You get Sony micro OLED panels running at 1080p resoluiton per eye (1920 x 1080 pixels) at a smooth 120Hz refreh rate. That high refresh rate is not only good news for gaming, but also work the boring daily work. If you have a laptop with a 120Hz screen, extending or mirroring the software on the Viture smart glasses will feel right at home without any stutter or the animation jank that is easily noticeable on a 60Hz panel.

Sprading my spatial windows across a massive virtual panorama and still seeing the same 120Hz fluidity that I natively get on my MacBook Pro has been a joy. The field of view stands at 50 degrees, which is a slight upgrade over older models. In terms of sheer size, the Viture Pro 2 offers a perceived screen real estate worth 146 inches.

It’s a perceived size, so don’t buy too much too much into it, but realistically, you get a lot more space for app windows than an average laptop or a super ultrawide monitor. In case you’re intrigued about what the competition has to offer, the RayNeo claims a virtual screen that spans over 200 inches across. It feels more spacious, yes, but in no way does the Viture Pro 2 feel cramped, either.

Ultimately, what really matters is clarity and brightness, and this where the Viture Pro 2 has a leg-up over its rivals. Now, a full-HD/eye resolution is not bad, but it’s not really groundbreaking. The extra sauce comes from the in-house UltraClarity 3.0 optical tuning tech on Viture’s latest smart glasses. Birdbath optics rely on the principle of bouncing light beams from a mirror. In real life, this light behavior also triggers a few issues such as color fringing, text smearing, and bit of shimmer effect. You might also see fuzziness around the edges and darkened corners if the optics aren’t calibrated and adjusted.

Viture has done a fantastic job at minimizing those issues. Even with the pre-fitted nose pad, all it took was the diopter adjustment and I was greeted by a bright display with clear text rendition, decent color saturation, and sharp corners without any shadow artifacts or visibility issues.

Even with multiple Chrome and Teams stacked on the spatial canvas, I barely ever had to squint. As expected, streaming films and video games was a lively experience. I sunk an unhealthy number of hours running and hacking past enemies in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Prince of Persia’s mobile port.

Of special mention is the brightness output, and if this is an aspect that has kept you from investing in smart glasses so far, the Viture Pro 2 just might convince to finally take the plunge. It hits a staggering 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a big jump from the 1,000 nits of previous generations, with nine brightness levels now instead of seven. It even leaps past the pricier Viture Luma and Beast models, which top out between 1,000 and 1,250, and it demolishes the the premium XReal One Pro, which can only manage 700 nits.

That extra brightness headroom is more than just another figure worth bragging about. When you crank the brightness all the way up in a pitch-black room, it’s gets bright to the extent of becoming visually overwhelming. But there’s a silver lining here. Even when you’re sitting close to bright windows or an open daylight space, you won’t have to worry about external light diffusing in from the front glass or the sides, and making the virtual app windows look dim. It just works everywhere.

Colors also look as rich and vibrant, thanks to Sony’s micro OLED panels, which also do a decent job at rendering blacks that are deep and consistent, without any of the grayish wash you get on cheaper LCD-based displays. There are couple of omissions, though. There’s no HDR10 support. Moreover, when you’re watching films on the big panoramic screen, you might notice a bit of light speeing through the edges, but the snap-on shade does a fine job of blocking it.

Software and performance

These are plug and play glasses, which means the moment connect the USB-C cable to any device of your choice, the Viture Pro 2 starts mirroring the display and the inputs. To stretch the hardware beyond that, Viture offers its companion SpaceWalker app, which broadly acts as a hub for unlocking spatial computing and 3DoF tracking. It can also convert flat videos from your phone’s camera roll into stereoscopic 3D by adding a convincing sense of depth to personal clips.

The app also has a VR playback mode for head-tracked 360- and 180-degree files, as well, mimicing. There’s even a dedicated hub for web-based streaming options such as Netflix, Plex, Hulu, and YouTube, as well. You can either use the connected phone as a laser pointer, or turn the screen into a trackpad. I prefer the latter before it feels more controlled, but you can always adjust the pointern sensitivity to find your sweet spot. The catch is that reaching those features depends heavily on your host device, and the costs add up quick.

On Android, Mac, and Windows, you plug in over USB-C and use SpaceWalker’s spatial features dongle-free. On an iPhone, unlocking 3DoF tracking, 360-degree VR, and spatial computing requires Viture’s adapter, which is going to put an extra $80 on the bill. For consoles, due to video output limitations, you’ll have to splurge on the Mobile Dock, which costs $129. These accessories drive up the true cost of ownership, but it’s an industry-wide problem, if that comes as any consolation.

The real issue is the lack of polish on the SpaceWalker, as it still feels like a work in progress. The virtual windows still suffer from drift and a bit of text shimmer, and despite going through all the settings options, I couldn’t get rid of it. The only solution that worked for me while handling docs and WordPress is to bring the screen closer (perceived distance) or boost the page scaling. I also wish that stabilization was slightly better, because I’ve seen better performance elsewhere.

You can still rely on the Viture Pro 2 as a multi-monitor workspace, but this is an area where an added dash of stability would’ve dramatically improved the experience. There are occasional input issues with using the connected phone as a virtual screen. Moreover, the built in presets for VR viewing modes also crashed on me a few times. Once again, the 2D to 3D conversion is not seamless and blanks out the screen for a few seconds. While streaming games, I ran into audio-related woes, as well.

Talking about audio output, the Viture Pro 2 comes equipped with open-ear speakers in the temple arms that fire down toward your ears. I wont’ call the sound quality rich, it’s fairly balanced without any jarring character to it, even at high volume levels. Overall, it gets the job done for casual gaming, music, and streaming. I played Call of Duty, and there’s enough directional depth here that you can identify where the enemy footsteps and gunfires are happening. It’s not going to replace your audio gear, not even the budget wireless earbuds, but you can still rely on them.

There’s an air gap between the speakers and your ear canals, so don’t expect any deep bass or thumps to rock your brain cells. Audio leakage is still there. In a quiet room, people nearby will defintely hear a faint (but discernible) remnant of whatever it is that you’re playing at the moment. In buzzy places, not so much. For the best results, I would strongly recommend a pair of earbuds to go with the Viture Pro 2 XR glasses.

Should you buy

At $299, the VITURE Pro 2 is a standout entry-level pair of XR smart glasses that punch way above their pay grade. Yes, Viture made a few cuts, but I’m glad that the resources were into more practical areas, such as comfort, display quality, and above all, affordability At 63 grams, they are light enough to forget you’re wearing a pair of smart glasses, and the seven-position nose pad system ensures that you don’t tire your face and skull after an episode of your favorite TV show. The fit is fine and most importantly, they won’t make you look dorky.

The Sony micro OLED panels deliver bright and color-rich visuals with an impressive1,600-nit peak brightness. The biggest quality-of-life perk is the built-in diopter adjustment, giving nearsighted users up to -5.0D of independent focus correction for free and sparing them the cost of prescription inserts. The SpaceWalker app has a few rough edges, but you can skip the app entirely and still use these smart glasses for work and play without missing out on much. As a plug-and-play wearable display for all the gear in your backpack, nothing at this price does it better. If you’re chasing a high-quality private display without burning a massive hole in your wallet, Viture Pro 2 is the one to get.

Why not try

X by XReal a01+

The a01+ a direct rival, with the same $299 asking price in tow. It matches the weight, 1080p resolution, 50-degree FOV, and the 1,600-nit peak brightness, while also adding native HDR10 support. The big miss is vision correction, as there are no built-in diopter dials, so nearsighted buyers have to spend $50 or more on custom prescription inserts. It also has no companion app, which means you wave goodbye spatial computing dreams.

RayNeo Air 4 Pro

The Air 4 Pro, also priced at $299, leans hard into raw screen real estate as the distinguishing factor. It touts a 201-inch virtual display, and in my testing, it does translate to a visibly larger, more immersive panel than Viture Pro 2’s146-inch screen. It also supports HDR10 output, but it’s also bulkier and misses out on built-in diopters.

VITURE Beast ($549)

This is a premium pick that offers a 58-degree field of view, a higher-resolution 1200p display, and dedicated head-tracking hardware that offers reliable screen pinning, window stabilization, and minimal drifting. You also get superior Harman Kardon speakers that sound much better. At $549, they cost a lot more, but if you want an uncompromised entertainment and spatial computing experience, this is the pair to get.

How I tested

I carried the Viture Pro 2 smart glasses with me for a spell of nearly two weeks. In that span, I had it connected with my iPhone 17 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Asus ZenBook A14, and an Apple MacBook Pro. I used the device in both modes, visually mirroring the screen and using it as an external display with the SpaceWalker software. I used it as an entertainment hub for watching films, gaming, and lots of work with spatial windows across different layouts.

For comparative analysis, I also used it side by side against the rival smart glasses from Xreal and RayNeo. To assess the quality of the display units, I used these XR Glasses indoors as well as outdoors, and also with the plastic cover to get an immersive view. When watching videos, I predominantly relied on YouTube and Netflix, while browsing was handled by the built-in tool in the SpaceWalker software.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do the Viture Pro 2 glasses require lens inserts for vision accommodation?

No, they come with a built-in dial for each display unit that allows per-eye adjustment for myopia, covering a range of 0 to −5.0D to compensate for nearsightedness. For a stronger prescription or astigmatism, you can get lenses made using the clip-in lens insert that comes in the box.

Do they support 3D content?

Yes, these glasses natively support 3D content. They also allow 2D-to-3D conversion in a variety of immersive formats.

What platforms do they support?

The Viture Pro 2 natively supports all major operating systems with a plug-and-play format. The SpaceWalker software, which enables advanced features, works across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.