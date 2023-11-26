VR headset Cyber Monday deals: Save on Meta Quest 2 and more

Black Friday is over and companies are now offering Cyber Monday deals for the latest shopping event. Now is a great opportunity to get excellent deals on big tech toys, like VR headsets, which tend to be heavily discounted for this time of year. This includes exciting offers on products like the Meta Quest 2, which is among the best VR headsets. Here, we examine our favorite Cyber Monday VR headset deal, chosen for its price point and popularity, then examine great alternative offers.

Best VR headset Cyber Monday deal

Meta Quest 2 — $250, was $300

Meta has been a major player in the new wave of virtual reality, and the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the most popular virtual reality headsets for several years. And while the Meta Quest 3 has been released, the Quest 2 still holds up when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast processor and a high resolution display. These keep the experience seamless and smooth, whether you’re playing virtual reality games or simply moving throughout the Metaverse.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. The Quest 2 may be a little older, but it’s still able to access the expanding universe of virtual reality. It will allow you to explore more than 250 titles across categories like gaming, fitness, social, and entertainment. You can even watch new release movies with the Meta Quest 2.

Don't Miss:

More VR headset Cyber Monday deals

And while there aren’t a lot of names on the market when it comes to virtual reality, there are still some great options out there. Many of them are currently seeing a discount for Cyber Monday, including virtual reality headsets by major computer brands HP and HTC. They each make a great for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, and with these Cyber Monday deals they make for some great savings. There are also some very affordable options out there if you have your eye on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro and want something cheap to hold you over until its release.

Shinecon VR headset for phones —

BoboVR VR headset for phones —

DPVR E3C VR headset —

HP Reverb G2 VR headset —

HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset —

How we chose these VR headset Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best VR headset Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best VR headset Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations