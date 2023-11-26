 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

VR headset Cyber Monday deals: Save on Meta Quest 2 and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday is over and companies are now offering Cyber Monday deals for the latest shopping event. Now is a great opportunity to get excellent deals on big tech toys, like VR headsets, which tend to be heavily discounted for this time of year. This includes exciting offers on products like the Meta Quest 2, which is among the best VR headsets. Here, we examine our favorite Cyber Monday VR headset deal, chosen for its price point and popularity, then examine great alternative offers.

Best VR headset Cyber Monday deal

Meta Quest 2 — $250, was $300

A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

Meta has been a major player in the new wave of virtual reality, and the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the most popular virtual reality headsets for several years. And while the Meta Quest 3 has been released, the Quest 2 still holds up when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast processor and a high resolution display. These keep the experience seamless and smooth, whether you’re playing virtual reality games or simply moving throughout the Metaverse.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. The Quest 2 may be a little older, but it’s still able to access the expanding universe of virtual reality. It will allow you to explore more than 250 titles across categories like gaming, fitness, social, and entertainment. You can even watch new release movies with the Meta Quest 2.

Don't Miss:

More VR headset Cyber Monday deals

And while there aren’t a lot of names on the market when it comes to virtual reality, there are still some great options out there. Many of them are currently seeing a discount for Cyber Monday, including virtual reality headsets by major computer brands HP and HTC. They each make a great for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, and with these Cyber Monday deals they make for some great savings. There are also some very affordable options out there if you have your eye on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro and want something cheap to hold you over until its release.

  • Shinecon VR headset for phones —
  • BoboVR VR headset for phones —
  • DPVR E3C VR headset —
  • HP Reverb G2 VR headset —
  • HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset —

How we chose these VR headset Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best VR headset Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best VR headset Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Black Friday is over, but this HP laptop is still $179 at Walmart
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

While most Black Friday laptop deals have already expired, there are still some offers that remain online. If you're after a budget device, you'll want to hurry to be able to take advantage of Walmart's $70 discount for the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, which brings its price down to an even more affordable $179 from $249 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, and if it will still be available come Cyber Monday. If you want to be sure that you get this laptop for a very cheap price, you should go ahead and finalize the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop
The best laptops are capable of handling the most demanding tasks without any issues, but if you don't need top-level performance as you're only planning to carry out simple tasks, then the HP 15.6-inch Laptop may be more than enough. The budget device is equipped with the Intel Pentium N200 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which will allow you to browse the internet, do online research, and type reports with ease. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, an operating system that will be familiar for most people, which comes pre-loaded in its 128GB UFS that you can supplement with cloud storage services.

Read more
If you’re quick you can still save 50% on this HP Chromebook
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

There are some Chromebook Black Friday deals that are still available despite the end of the shopping holiday, including Best Buy's 50% discount for the HP Chromebook 14a. The device is pretty well-liked with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars from nearly 1,000 reviews, so we're not sure why the $150 in savings on its original price of $300 can still be accessed online. If you want to get this Chromebook for a very affordable $150, you need to be quick with your purchase, and you have to do it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a
While there are powerful machines in this year's Black Friday laptop deals, some people may just need a simple device for basic functions while on a tight budget. If you're one of them, check out the HP Chromebook 14a. As a Chromebook, it runs on Google's Chrome OS, which is essentially the Google Chrome browser that's reworked into an operating system that heavily depends on web-based apps. This translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end components such as the HP Chromebook 14a's Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM.

Read more
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBooks are unique, powerful machines that really have no substitute. If you want to run MacOS on a machine specifically designed for it, the MacBook Air and Pro lines are the computers you get to choose from. Unfortunately they are quite expensive, but there are some great Black Friday laptop deals on MacBooks that will cut the price considerably. We've pulled our favorite Black Friday deals out below, including offers from Best Buy Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals.
Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it's gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We've found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level. Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are currently the best places to search for cheap MacBook Airs, including new and refurbished units.

Read more