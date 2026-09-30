 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Waiting for cheaper RAM? Micron says you could be waiting until 2028 or beyond

Micron has already sold most of its 2027 memory output, and its executives don't yet see when supply and demand will finally balance.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
RAM memory chips
Sergei Starostin / Pexels

If you were hoping memory prices would cool down soon, I have some bad news. Micron, one of the world’s biggest memory makers, has warned that the RAM shortage isn’t going anywhere, and it might even get worse.

According to The Register, Micron CEO and chair Sanjay Mehrotra told investors on the company’s FY 2026 earnings call that it has already sold most of next year’s memory output. Buyers will also pay “much higher prices” than they did this year.

How long will the RAM shortage last?

It will last longer than any of us would like. “In calendar 2027 as well as 2028, we see demand exceeding supply,” Mehrotra said, adding that the crunch in those two years will be worse than what we’re seeing in 2026. Even more worrying, Micron doesn’t know when the situation will improve. “We do not have a line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance,” he admitted.

Person holding a phone depicting Micron's UFS 4.1 storage module.
Micron / Digital Trends

Micron is building new factories that should start production in 2028, backed by $25 billion in planned spending for the first half of its new financial year. Sadly, don’t expect relief the moment they open, as Micron’s executives cautioned that the new plants won’t fix availability or pricing right away.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra
Micron CEO: Sanjay Mehrotra Micron

Blame it on AI. The high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that powers AI hardware is in such demand that it’s outpacing demand for the standard DRAM servers use.

What does it mean for you?

For regular users like us, the takeaway is simple. With most of Micron’s memory already sold and AI gobbling up supply, cheaper laptops, PCs, and RAM upgrades seem unlikely anytime soon. If you were waiting for prices to drop before upgrading, you might be waiting a long time.

Related Coverage:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas is done doing backflips and is finally ready to clock in
The internet's favorite robot is trading party tricks for a hard hat.
Atlas robot working on car

Boston Dynamics' Atlas has been the internet's favorite robot for years, pulling off backflips at CES and entertaining fans at the FIFA World Cup. But party tricks don't pay the bills. Now, Boston Dynamics and Hyundai Motor Group want Atlas to trade the stage for the factory floor.

How did Atlas go from show-off to coworker?

Read more
Guided Vision brings Gemini real-time visual assistance for accessibility, one year after Apple
Gemini Live gets a new accessibility superpower.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple added Live Recognition to the iPhone and Vision Pro last year, and roughly a year later, Google has its answer.

Guided Vision launched in Gemini Live today, giving Android users real-time audio descriptions of their surroundings. The feature relies on your smartphone’s camera with no extra hardware required.

Read more
OpenAI wants you to try on clothes inside ChatGPT before buying them
See it on yourself before you buy it.
Shopify ChatGPT shopping experience.

OpenAI keeps circling back to shopping, and this time it's betting on something visual. 

The company announced Thursday that ChatGPT can now generate a preview of clothes on your own photo, part of a new Virtual Try On feature rolling out globally alongside a saving tool called Favorites.

Read more