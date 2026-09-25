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Walmart CEO has a message for shoppers who are worried AI will make prices personal

Your income, shopping history, and urgency won't change what you pay, Walmart says.

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Walmart

If you worry AI could eventually make your Walmart bill depend on who you are, or charge you more than the shopper next to you, Walmart wants to clear that up. CEO John Furner says Walmart will not use personal information to set different prices for individual shoppers.

What is Walmart promising about AI pricing?

Furner made three commitments in an open letter:

  • First, your income, shopping history, urgency, or what Walmart thinks you can afford won’t change what you pay, and neither will the time of day.
  • Second, Sparky, Walmart’s AI shopping assistant, won’t use what you tell it to raise your price or hide cheaper options.
  • Third, you decide how much personal information to share, and Walmart says it will be clear about how that data is used.
walmart-digital-shelf-label
Walmart

The prices can still rise when items cost more to buy or ship. Furner also defended the digital shelf labels spreading across Walmart’s 4,600 stores, saying they keep shelf prices accurate while saving employees time previously spent replacing paper tags. Walmart adds that the labels have no cameras, microphones, or facial recognition.

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Why is Walmart saying this now?

The pledge comes as regulators and lawmakers examine how personal data could influence pricing. The letter arrived the same day public comments were due on a proposed Federal Trade Commission policy. It warns that businesses may be breaking the law if they don’t explain how personal data shapes prices. The concerns aren’t hypothetical either, as Instacart’s AI pricing tests showed.

walmart
Walmart

Lawmakers from both parties are also pressing retailers, and Rep. Frank Pallone sent pricing questions to 25 companies, including Walmart. Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that Walmart received two patents this year for automated pricing tools. One described using data like payment methods and even ID numbers to recommend prices.

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Furner says people will keep overseeing pricing, and Walmart will test its tech against these promises. For now, the bottomline is that AI can personalize your experience, but your data will not become a reason to charge you more.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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