If you’ve been thinking of buying a new gaming PC recently, you might want to consider heading to Walmart. The retailer is currently running sales on some great gaming laptops, lowering prices on the ROG Strix Hero II, the HP Omen 15 by up to $400.

Currently, the leading deal at Walmart cuts down the pricing on the Asus ROG Strix Hero II from $1,400 to $1,100. This slim-bezel laptop comes equipt with last year’s Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card (6GB of memory), an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB PCIe solid-state drive. It sports a fancy cyberpunk inspired design with two contrasting brushed finishes which create a unique effect that makes the laptop stand out. The 144Mhz screen with a 3ms response time also means you can experience high framerates and lag-free gaming when playing titles like Battlefield V.

A second deal also covers the Dell G5 gaming laptop, bringing down its price from $1,100 to $800; a $300 difference. Just like the Asus ROG Strix Hero II, it packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. It might be a little less powerful with the GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card (4GB of memory,) but it is a great option for gaming on a budget. It even has a single-screw bar door, so you can upgrade the RAM and hard drive as you see fit. Coming with both a 1TB traditional hard drive and a 128GB solid-state drive, support for dual storage also makes it a great buy. You can enjoy speedy performance across Windows 10 and get the maximum storage for your games.

Other than the Dell G5 or the ROG Strix Hero II, you can find HP’s Omen 15 laptop at Walmart for $1,050. Featuring the same 144Hz refresh rate as the Asus ROG Strix Hero II, and the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, it will punch out all the performance you need when gaming. It even features single-panel access for easy access to the HD and the RAM. We reviewed it and were sold on its solid build quality and attractive design.

An $80 500GB Samsung solid-state drive, savings on Logitech G430 gaming headset, and a popular mouse from Razer caps out some gaming-related sales at Walmart.