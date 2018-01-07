Digital Trends
Home > Computing > How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2018 press…

How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2018 press conference

By
The inventor of the 'hoverboard' unveils an amazing new rideable gizmo at CES
Intel promises its new CPUs will match Nvidia' potent GTX 1060, thanks to AMD
Intel's 'Hades Canyon' NUC packs gaming hardware into just 1.2 liters
Flo saves you the hassle and the money associated with fixing burst pipes
OK., Google, it’s time for you to work with the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
L'Oréal's new battery-free wearable fits on your thumbnail, measures UV exposure
Nuheara's newest earbuds widen your choices for personalized hearing devices
Li-Fi is finally coming to your home, inside this unassuming LED lamp
LG's 65-inch rollable OLED TV curls up like a poster, looks shockingly practical
Samsung freezes out Alexa, opts for Bixby in Family Hub smart fridges
DJI Ronin S is a one-hand gimbal for DSLRs; Osmo Mobile 2 embraces vertical video
RightEye EyeQ uses eye tracking to test for vision problems, brain injuries
Are your pockets deep? Acer Predator Orion 9000 can push limits of gaming power
Acer's new laptops include a liquid-cooled 2-in-1, $250 fanless Chromebook
CES 2018 will have an extra focus on smart cities and the impact of IoT

CES 2018 kicks off on Sunday night with Nvidia’s press conference. Nvidia is obviously known for its impact on the graphics card world, but these days, the company is involved in all sorts of different industries, ranging from autonomous cars to set top boxes. Last year at CES, they company talked about its crazy-powerful chip called Xavier, made specifically for self-driving cars — as well as its Nvidia Drive platform. Don’t be surprised if we see something announced in that space again.

With that being said, we really don’t know all what Nvidia and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has planned to announce. But thing’s for sure: With everything it has going, it’s hard not to be excited for it.

The event starts at 8pm PST on Sunday, January 7 and can be watched in the embedded video above once it begins.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, Nvidia, Computing
Don't Miss

Ripple's XRP saw the strongest growth of any cryptocurrency in 2017