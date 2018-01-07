How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2018 press conference

CES 2018 kicks off on Sunday night with Nvidia’s press conference. Nvidia is obviously known for its impact on the graphics card world, but these days, the company is involved in all sorts of different industries, ranging from autonomous cars to set top boxes. Last year at CES, they company talked about its crazy-powerful chip called Xavier, made specifically for self-driving cars — as well as its Nvidia Drive platform. Don’t be surprised if we see something announced in that space again.

With that being said, we really don’t know all what Nvidia and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has planned to announce. But thing’s for sure: With everything it has going, it’s hard not to be excited for it.

The event starts at 8pm PST on Sunday, January 7 and can be watched in the embedded video above once it begins.