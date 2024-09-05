 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Newegg is selling this WiFi 6 Gaming Router for half off — only $55

By
The WAVLINK AX3000 on a white background.
WAVLINK

The unsung hero in anyone’s gaming setup is an awesome router. While in an ideal world you’d hardwire everything, that’s not always possible. Instead, buy something like the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router which is currently on sale at Newegg for just $55. Usually $110, you save 50% in one of the better router deals happening right now. With Wi-Fi 6 and plenty of other great features, this is the router you need to keep that ping low and enjoy a stable connection at all times.

Why you should buy the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router

Buying one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers is a good way of ensuring faster speeds and a more reliable connection. With the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router and its Wi-Fi 6 technology, it promises up to three times faster speeds while also offering 30% lower power consumption and 75% lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 5.

The WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router has a dual-band signal with a 5G transfer rate of up to 2,402Mbps and a 2.4GHz transfer rate of 574Mbps, so there’s less buffering and lower latency. Keen to be one of the best routers for gaming, the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router also has four 5dBi omnidirectional external antennas with four high-performance signal enhancement FEM modules. Its signal coverage can reach up to 1,600 square feet when combined with Beamforcing technology, so it’s good for a larger home.

It also supports up to 256 devices, so it’s perfect for a busy home full of smart home tech. It also has a USB 3.0 port, four full Gigabit wired ports, and a WAN slot. It also has useful features like guest Wi-Fi, a cloud app for easy controls, and one-touch password-free connection. Sure to be one of the best wireless routers for anyone on a budget, the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router has all the essentials. If your current router keeps dropping the connection or simply not stretching far enough around the home, this could be exactly what you need.

The WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router normally costs $110 but right now, it’s down to $55 for a limited time at Newegg. It’s an inexpensive way of enhancing your internet connection for less. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $600 off right now
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

One of the best gaming laptop deals today is on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop at Dell. Right now, you can buy it for $600 off -- instead of $3,600, the price is down to $3,000. Packed with the latest hardware, this is the ideal gaming laptop if you plan on investing in something which is built to last. If that sounds like your aim, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer. Bear in mind that the deal is likely to end very soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, so whatever you buy from it, you’ll be happy. With the Alienware m18 R2, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage arranged in a Raid setup, giving you two separate 1TB SSD drives. The shining star here is the graphics card: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. Whatever you play will look spectacular here.

Read more
The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with an RTX 4080 SUPER is $700 off
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

If you’re looking for a powerful new gaming rig for your home, look no further than Dell. Currently, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop which is packed with the latest hardware, all for $2,500 instead of $3,200. With a significant discount of $600, this is one of the best gaming PC deals around and certainly one not to be missed if you’re looking for a permanent setup. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll break down all the hardware and reasons why you might wish to buy.

 
Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC
Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs you can buy with a penchant for high-end setups which are great investments for a long time to come. With the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop, you get all the hardware you could possibly want.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4070 is $530 off today
A Lenovo desktop on a white background.

Lenovo is a reliable name in the gaming PC world and it currently has one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming rig for less. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 for $1,470 instead of $2,000. The 26% off discount works out at $530 off so there’s a lot to be saved here. If you need a gaming PC for your home or dorm, this is a good opportunity to snap one up. Here’s what it has to offer.

 
Why you should shop this Lenovo gaming PC deal on the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 is a great system for avid gamers looking to get a bargain. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700F processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. Topping things up nicely for gamers, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more