Newegg is selling this WiFi 6 Gaming Router for half off — only $55

The unsung hero in anyone’s gaming setup is an awesome router. While in an ideal world you’d hardwire everything, that’s not always possible. Instead, buy something like the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router which is currently on sale at Newegg for just $55. Usually $110, you save 50% in one of the better router deals happening right now. With Wi-Fi 6 and plenty of other great features, this is the router you need to keep that ping low and enjoy a stable connection at all times.

Why you should buy the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router

Buying one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers is a good way of ensuring faster speeds and a more reliable connection. With the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router and its Wi-Fi 6 technology, it promises up to three times faster speeds while also offering 30% lower power consumption and 75% lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 5.

The WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router has a dual-band signal with a 5G transfer rate of up to 2,402Mbps and a 2.4GHz transfer rate of 574Mbps, so there’s less buffering and lower latency. Keen to be one of the best routers for gaming, the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router also has four 5dBi omnidirectional external antennas with four high-performance signal enhancement FEM modules. Its signal coverage can reach up to 1,600 square feet when combined with Beamforcing technology, so it’s good for a larger home.

It also supports up to 256 devices, so it’s perfect for a busy home full of smart home tech. It also has a USB 3.0 port, four full Gigabit wired ports, and a WAN slot. It also has useful features like guest Wi-Fi, a cloud app for easy controls, and one-touch password-free connection. Sure to be one of the best wireless routers for anyone on a budget, the WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router has all the essentials. If your current router keeps dropping the connection or simply not stretching far enough around the home, this could be exactly what you need.

The WAVLINK AX3000 Wi-Fi Router normally costs $110 but right now, it’s down to $55 for a limited time at Newegg. It’s an inexpensive way of enhancing your internet connection for less. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.