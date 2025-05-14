 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Waymo recalled 1,200 robotaxis following collisions with road barriers

By
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

Waymo’s autonomous-car technology has made great advances over the years to the point where it’s now allowed to offer paid robotaxi rides in select locations in the U.S.

But the development of the technology is ongoing, and the robotaxi rides continue to gather valuable data for Waymo engineers to pore over as they further refine the driverless system to make it as reliable and efficient as possible. Which is why glitches will sometimes occur.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, for example, it emerged that Waymo had to issue a software recall last year for 1,200 of its autonomous vehicles over a risk of crashes with chains, gates, and other roadway barriers, Reuters reported.

Related

The recall, which followed the launch of an ongoing probe into the issue by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last year, involved 1,212 Waymo vehicles powered by the company’s fifth-generation automated driving system software. The issue was resolved by updating the vehicles to the latest version of the software.

According to Reuters, Waymo has knowledge of 16 low-speed collisions with chains, gates, and other barriers between 2022 and late 2024, with no injuries reported. 

“We hold ourselves to a high safety standard, and our record of reducing injuries over tens of millions of fully autonomous miles driven shows our technology is making roads safer,” Waymo told Digital Trends in an emailed statement. “NHTSA plays a vital role in road safety, and we will continue to work collaboratively with the agency as part of our mission to be the world’s most trusted driver.”

Waymo’s robotaxis currently serve around 250,000 fully autonomous paid rides a week in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, Texas. It also has plans to launch in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Miami, and is even embarking on its first overseas operation, in Japan.

Companies operating self-driving cars on public roads in the U.S. came under greater scrutiny in 2023 after a troubling incident in San Francisco when a pedestrian, who had just been knocked over by a human-driven car, was then driven over by an empty autonomous vehicle operated by Cruise, a startup backed by General Motors. The pedestrian survived, but the incident caused huge turmoil at Cruise that culminated in General Motors announcing last year that it was pulling funding for the project following billions of dollars of investment.

 While autonomous vehicles like Waymo’s offer significant potential benefits, the recall highlights the ongoing challenges faced in trying to achieve fully reliable self-driving technology. 

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…

Editors’ Recommendations

Waymo’s Hyundai robotaxi deal may steal the show from Tesla
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped as a robotaxi.

Just days ahead of Tesla’s much anticipated robotaxi event on Thursday, Hyundai unveiled a partnership with Waymo that will add Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 to the fleet of the robotaxi operator.In the first phase of the partnership, Waymo will integrate its sixth-generation fully autonomous technology, called the Waymo Driver, into the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV, which will be added to the Waymo One fleet over time.On-road testing with Waymo-enabled Ioniq 5s is due to start in late 2025 and become available to riders of the Waymo One robotaxi service the following year.Alphabet-owned Waymo currently operates the only functioning robotaxi service in the U.S., with a fleet of about 700 self-driving vehicles already on the road in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The service is also being tested in Austin, Texas.Last year, General Motors’ competing robotaxi service Cruise had to stop operations after one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian in San Francisco. Cruise’s GM vehicles are nonetheless expected to resume operations next year through a partnership with Uber.Driverless vehicles have stumbled on two main obstacles on the road to commercialization: The complexity of the technology and tight safety regulations.For now, Waymo’s existing footprint gives it a marked advantage over its competitors. Its sixth-generation technology is said to handle a wider array of weather conditions with fewer on-board cameras and sensors. In their joint statement, Waymo and Hyundai emphasized the proven safety of both the Waymo technology and the Ioniq 5. Waymo’s technology relies on pre-mapped roads, sensors, cameras, radar and lidar (a laser-light radar). It's an approach that might be very costly but has met the approval of safety regulators. All this adds pressure on Tesla to deliver the goods with the launch of its robotaxi -- expected to be called the Cybercab.Tesla’s ambition has been to eventually provide full driverless capacity directly to consumers. Tesla owners can already buy software called Full Self-Driving (FSD) that operates like an advanced driver assistance system and requires constant driver supervision.Tesla’s FSD relies on multiple onboard cameras to feed machine-learning models that, in turn, help the car make decisions based on what it sees.The technology, however, has not yet convinced all current and former traffic safety officials.

Read more
Uber to bring robotaxis to its ridesharing app via Cruise deal
A passenger getting into a Cruise robotaxi.

Uber and autonomous car specialist Cruise are teaming up to offer robotaxi rides starting as early as next year.

Ridesharing giant Uber announced the multiyear partnership on Thursday, saying it will use Cruise’s modified Chevy Bolt vehicles for the service.

Read more
Waymo’s honking robocars finally fall silent
waymo self driving truck

 

In one of the more bizarre technology tales so far this year, Waymo has apparently finally gotten its honking robocars to be quiet.

Read more