Get this 14TB external hard drive for $220 at Best Buy today

If your storage needs are high, we’ve spotted one of the best external hard drive deals around and it’s available at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for $220 instead of $295. With a sizeable saving of $75, you’ll have more than enough storage for a long time to come. Whether you’re looking to backup existing content or you’re an avid video or photo editor, this is the solution for you. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive

Western Digital, aka WD, makes some of the best external hard drives available today, so you can be confident in the reliability of the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive. The obvious selling point is the vast capacity. 14TB is a lot of space given most laptops and desktops offer up to 1TB out of the box. It’s easily enough room for hundreds of thousands of photos, with the exact number varying depending on the image quality level. Similarly, for video editing purposes, you should be able to fit tens of thousands of hours of HD video with that number decreasing depending on the length and whether you’re using 4K resolution videos.

Whatever the plan, 14TB is going to give you plenty of room and, therefore, functionality. If you’re more interested in using the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for backup storage, it comes with WD Discovery backup software so you can set hourly, daily, or monthly backup schedules. It’s compatible with Apple Time Machine, too, for macOS users. The connection is made via a USB 3.0 interface, and it’s backwards compatible with USB 2.0, proving highly convenient.

Small enough to easily fit onto your desk or other unit, the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is a breeze to use in every way. If you want the ultimate peace of mind that comes from vast amounts of storage, you need this deal. Normally priced at $295, you can buy the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for $75 off at Best Buy so it costs just $220. Working out around $15 per terabyte, it’s a fantastic offer.

Editors' Recommendations