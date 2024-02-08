If you need extra storage space that’s secure for your photos, videos, and other types of files, you should be looking at external hard drive deals. Best Buy’s deal of the day is an offer that you should definitely consider — the 14TB version of the WD Easystore for $260, following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $310. There’s only several hours left before the bargain ends though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another shot at it. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the storage device right now.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive

Western Digital is a fixture in our list of the best external hard drives, so you’re assured of quality when you buy the WD Easystore external hard drive. The 14TB capacity is pretty huge, so it’s perfect for your personal collection of photos and videos, important documents, and finished projects for work or school. It’s an HDD, which is cheaper than an SSD with the trade-off of a slower transfer speed and a larger body, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. If you’re not concerned over how fast your files are moved from your computer to your external hard drive, and you’re not planning to bring it with you wherever you go, then the WD Easystore external hard drive will help you save some cash.

For wide compatibility, the WD Easystore external hard drive features a USB cable and an AC adapter, and it support both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 interfaces. It also offers protection for your files with the WD Discovery backup software, which lets you set regular backup schedules.

You shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a secure storage device for your digital files, so even if you don’t need it yet, you should think about buying the WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive while it’s on sale from Best Buy. For today, it’s available for $260 after a $50 discount on its original price of $310. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before pushing through with the transaction though, as there’s a chance that stocks run out before then. Buy the WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive now if you want to get it with savings.

