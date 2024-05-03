 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

What to do if your Intel CPU keeps crashing

By
Pins on Core i9-12900K.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Despite being among the best processors you can buy, some high-end Intel CPUs have faced a wave of instability over the past few months. Intel is investigating the problem, but the company and its motherboard partners have already worked toward some temporary fixes to improve stability on high-end Intel CPUs — even if it comes at a performance cost.

Before getting into the fixes, keep in mind that they are temporary. Intel will release a statement on the instability soon, likely with more direct guidance on what affected users should do. In addition, the scope of the problem isn’t clear — if you’re not experiencing issues, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Recommended Videos

Who’s affected

Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s not entirely clear how widespread the issue with Intel instability is, but there are a few common threads. First, the main processors affected are the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K. There are some reports that the Core i7-13700K and Core i7-14700K are affected, too, but those are few and far between. For now, the problem seems solely focused on Intel’s most recent and most powerful CPUs.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The issues come up mainly when playing games. Oodle, a decompression technology used in PC games, attributes the problem to “overly optimistic BIOS settings” and says affected users will see problems not only in games, but also “standard benchmark and stress test programs.” In games, the crash may show up as an “out of memory” error, despite the fact that the failure is related to the processor.

If you have one of these processors and aren’t experiencing issues, you don’t have anything to worry about at this point. That could change as Intel releases official guidance, but it appears that only a select number of high-end Intel CPUs exhibit this behavior. The fixes here are meant for users encountering instability.

For MSI motherboards

The Intel Baseline Profile setting in MSI's BIOS.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you have an MSI Z790 motherboard, you should follow MSI’s guidance to restore default settings within your motherboard’s BIOS. Unlike some other motherboard vendors, which we’ll get to shortly, MSI hasn’t released a BIOS update addressing the instability yet. Instead, it says some settings already available in the BIOS will fix the issue.

For starters, open the BIOS by hitting the Delete key on your keyboard while your PC is booting. Head to the overclocking section and look for the CPU cooler tuning setting. Change this to Boxed cooler, which will turn the power limit down to Intel’s specification of 253 watts.

After, find the CPU lite load control in the same overclocking menu and change it from Normal to Intel default. MSI notes that the default settings may increase voltage to the CPU, and changing these settings may reduce performance. It should fix instability in the meantime, however.

For Asus motherboards

An Asus TUF Gaming Z790 BTF motherboard with hidden connectors, shown from the front.
Asus

Asus has released a BIOS update for its Z790 motherboards that adds the Intel Baseline Profile. This adjusts a handful of settings in the BIOS, should you enable it, which should improve stability at the cost of some performance. To download the BIOS update, visit Asus’ website and search for your motherboard model. Download the latest BIOS update and follow our guide on how to update your BIOS.

Once you’ve updated your BIOS, you can find the Intel Baseline Profile option under the Ai Tweaker section. After you’ve enabled the setting, your PC will reboot and apply the changes. According to some early testing of this profile, your CPU could see upward of a 9% drop in performance. Thankfully, that performance drop isn’t present in most games.

There is a way to improve stability without a drop in performance, at least according to system builder Falcon Northwest. The company exclusively uses Asus motherboards for its PCs, and it says you can improve stability with a set of BIOS adjustments, which you can see below.

4/23 UPDATE: Our 1st-pass testing of ASUS&#39; new BIOS&#39; with &quot;Intel Baseline Profile&quot; shows they will cripple performance unnecessarily for many K-CPUs. Should fix instability though.
We still recommend our 4/18 BIOS guidance for now.
More details on what IBP BIOS&#39; affects below👇 pic.twitter.com/wnXPQ63NzG

&mdash; Falcon Northwest (@FalconNW) April 23, 2024

Although the promise of improved stability without a drop in performance is enticing, you’ll need to adjust some settings that are buried within the BIOS. If you’re not comfortable doing so, it’s best sticking with the Intel Baseline Profile for now.

For Gigabyte motherboards

The Intel Baseline Profile setting in Gigabyte's BIOS.
Gigabyte

Similar to Asus, Gigabyte has also released BIOS updates for its Z790 and B760 motherboards. You’ll need to install this new BIOS if you want to access the Intel Baseline Profile. Although it carries the same name as the profile found with Asus motherboards, Gigabyte’s adjustments are different — and that affects performance quite a bit.

First, download the beta BIOS and flash it to your motherboard. Once finished, enter the BIOS and go to Advanced mode. Under the Tweaker tab, expand Advanced CPU settings and find the Turbo power limits option. You’ll want to turn this to Intel BaseLine. 

The major difference with Gigabyte is that it changes the power limits. Under Intel’s specification, the Core i9-14900K has a PL2 of 253 watts. PL2 is the maximum short-term power draw for the processor. Gigabyte, however, limits the PL2 to 188W. According to testing from TechSpot, this has a much more significant impact on performance than Asus’ Baseline Profile.

For ASRock motherboards

Rounding out the major motherboard vendors is ASRock, which just released a BIOS update for its B760 motherboards that enables the Intel Baseline Profile. At the time of writing, ASRock just posted these updates, and there aren’t currently updates for Z790 motherboards (though, be sure to check depending on when you’re reading this).

It’s not clear what ASRock defines as the baseline profile — I don’t have an ASRock motherboard on hand to test. But if you have a B760 motherboard from ASRock, you can download the beta BIOS and enable the setting now.

A temporary solution

Tomahawk logo on an MSI motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For now, all of the BIOS updates we’re seeing are temporary solutions. Intel has said it will make a public statement on the instability in May, so it’s possible we could see more direct guidance from Intel itself at that time. Hopefully by then all of the motherboard vendors will be on the same page about what exactly “baseline” means.

In the short term, you’ll either need to deal with instability or sacrifice some performance, the latter of which will vary depending on your motherboard brand. The good news is that the instability is mostly focused around games, and from what we’ve seen, the performance impact in games in relatively small.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
We might have an answer to Intel’s crashing crisis
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

Intel is facing some big problems with its 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs. As we reported on last week, gamers are returning high-end Intel CPUs in droves because of inexplicable crashes when playing the latest games. Now, we might have a solution, at least until Intel can tackle the problem properly.

The guidance comes from Falcon Northwest, which is a Portland-based system builder that received a rare perfect score from Digital Trends (read our Falcon Northwest Tiki review for more on that). Kelt Reeves, president of Falcon Northwest, said that the team has had "many long days of testing on many different CPUs that had developed issues here in our production and in the field from our clients." The result of that testing is a list of BIOS settings that should fix the problem.

Read more
These 5 PC upgrades are the biggest money wasters
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC on an orange background.

Upgrading your PC is a good way to give it some extra juice without having to spend money on a whole new build. Unfortunately, that's not always a universal truth.

Certain components can become real money wasters, and you'll never know it unless you dig deeper into what's worth it and what's not. The five upgrades I talk about below are notorious for sounding great on paper, but ultimately, they cost a lot of money that you're better off spending on something else -- and I'm here to tell you why.
Overclocked graphics cards
News flash: Graphics cards, on the whole, are pretty expensive. However, upgrading to a new GPU can be the most impactful upgrade you can make in a PC, provided there are no other, more pressing bottlenecks. But before you go ahead and splurge on the best graphics card your budget can stand, let me try to talk you out of picking out a model that comes with a factory overclock, made by Nvidia's, AMD's, and Intel's add-in board partners (AIBs).

Read more
It just became the perfect time to buy a last-gen Intel CPU
Intel Core i9-13900K held between fingertips.

In a surprising twist, Intel has just decided to discontinue its entire lineup of 13th-generation Raptor Lake CPUs, and it's happening faster than anyone might have expected. Who would have thought that Intel would bid farewell to some of its best processors so soon? While today is a sad day for Raptor Lake, the news is good for those wanting to buy a CPU -- while supplies last, that is.

The discontinuance applies to Intel's lineup of overclockable Raptor Lake processors, bar the 14th-gen refresh, of course. This means that CPUs like the Core i5-13600K are no longer in production and vendors will no longer be able to restock them as of May 24, 2024. This comes from an official product change notification document from Intel, which was spotted by Tom's Hardware. The full list of affected processors is as follows:

Read more