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What’s next for humanoid robots? Groping and sexual assault, apparently

German police investigate robot over alleged sexual harassment of teenage girl

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Humanoid Robot CBS News/Cologne Police

German authorities have launched an investigation after a robot allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately and made sexual gestures on a street in Cologne. Police have seized the robot and the mobile phones of two young men suspected of controlling it, as investigators try to establish whether its movements were programmed in advance or directed in real time.

The incident raises unusual questions about accountability when robots are used to harass people in public. The suspected owner, aged 16, and his 19-year-old companion have not been charged, but police are investigating possible sexual harassment. Authorities say they are unfamiliar with a case of this kind, making it an unusual challenge for law enforcement.

Robot allegedly touched teenager while incident was filmed online

According to police, the incident happened overnight from Saturday to Sunday near a fast-food restaurant in Cologne. The robot allegedly approached the girl, touched her buttocks and made thrusting movements towards her. The two young men suspected of being involved reportedly filmed the incident, streamed it online, and provided commentary.

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Emergency teams responding to the scene later found the robot inside the trunk of a vehicle. Police confiscated the machine and the two suspects’ phones as evidence. The robot, described as around 120 centimetres tall, was dressed in a white tank top, black sweatpants, sunglasses and a gold chain.

Videos circulating online appear to show the robot approaching groups of women, bumping into one person and hugging others. In some footage, one of the men can be heard shouting at the robot and pulling it backwards after it makes sexual gestures.

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Police spokesperson Christoph Bermel said investigators were examining whether the movements were preprogrammed or controlled remotely. The distinction could be important in determining how the incident occurred and who was responsible.

Investigation raises questions about responsibility for robot behaviour

The case highlights a growing challenge as robots become more capable of moving and interacting with people in public spaces. When a machine is used to carry out an alleged assault, investigators must establish whether its actions were deliberately directed by a person, triggered by programmed behaviour, or caused by another factor.

The investigation does not establish that the robot acted independently, and authorities have not announced charges against the two suspects. Police are still examining the available evidence.

The incident has also prompted police to warn against making inappropriate comments about the alleged victim or circulating the footage as a joke. Authorities said sharing or mocking such incidents can worsen the impact on those affected.

For the public, the case underscores that using a robot does not remove the need to consider consent, safety and responsibility. Investigators will now work to establish how the machine operated and whether the people accompanying it deliberately controlled its movements. Their findings could help clarify how existing laws apply to incidents involving robots.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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