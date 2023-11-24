 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What’s the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal — M1 or M2?

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on a desk, with macOS Sonoma running on its display.
Apple

There are some great Black Friday deals for anyone looking for a new MacBook Air but you may not know where to start. These days, there are multiple options with both the M1 and M2 chip seeing impressive discounts as part of the Black Friday MacBook deals happening right this second. So, where do you begin? We’re here to help. We’ve picked out the three best MacBook Air Black Friday deals currently available and we’ve also looked at what model will be best for which person. Take a look below at our findings then simply tap the buy button when you find the right one for you.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 — $750, was $1,000

Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.
Digital Trends

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 was the start of the reinvention of the MacBook Air making it more than just a portable alternative to the MacBook Pro. The M1 chip is still a pretty potent chip and one that I rely on throughout my working day. You can check out the differences between the Apple M2 and M1 chip and you’ll be surprised to see that the M1 is still pretty powerful for most people’s needs. Alongside the 8-core CPU and seven-core GPU, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display while the whole thing is fanless and therefore silent. It looks good too with its backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID support, and a reliable FaceTime HD camera for video calls. This is the laptop that’s ideal for taking to class or a coffee shop.

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 — $949, was $1,099

The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
Apple MacBook Air M2 Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you want something more powerful, consider the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. Its screen isn’t much bigger than the cheaper model but it’s a Liquid Retina display so it looks sharper, while offering support for one billion colors, P3 wide color, and 500 nits of brightness. The M2 chip offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Despite such power, you still get up to 18 hours of battery life so this is a very portable laptop. It weighs just 2.7 pounds so you can easily take it around with you. A 1080p FaceTime HD is useful for video calls while there’s a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Typically, if you can afford a little more, this is a good all-rounder.

Don't Miss:

Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 — $1,049, was $1,299

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 takes the MacBook Air up a notch and means it’s easily one of the best MacBooks. It has the M2 chip as before along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The highlight, however, is its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, and P3 wide color. It gives you a bit more room to work on while you still get a fairly lightweight laptop. Other useful features number a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, 1080p FaceTime HD cam, backlit Magic Keyboard, and 18 hours of battery life, so it’s a bit more like a MacBook Pro.

Which MacBook Air should I buy?

Any of the three MacBook Airs listed above are worth your time. We wouldn’t mention them if they weren’t. If you’re on a tight budget, you’ll still love the cheapest MacBook Air with an M1 chip. The M1 chip is still very powerful thanks to Apple having designed a great chip so don’t feel like you’re missing out on quality here. The screen looks sharp and you get a portable system that’s perfect for whatever you have planned.

However, if you can afford it, stretch to one of the M2 MacBook Airs. It’s up to you which one you go for. Ultimately, the difference comes down to the screen size. A 15-inch screen is great but it is slightly less portable than the 13.3-inch one and you may find yourself preferring a lightweight design if you’re taking it traveling or to class regularly. The extra processing power is always welcomed so you’ll be pleased with the performance provided.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best 3D printer Black Friday deals from only $159
Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals 2021

3D printing is a fun hobby -- and it can be a useful one too -- but the barrier to entry is high. 3D printers are not cheap, and the printing filament isn't either. Thankfully there are some great printer deals during Black Friday, and they're all peaking today. We've gathered the best Black Friday deals on 3D printers below, including some options from the best 3D printers in general.
Best 3D printer Black Friday deal
Creality K1 3D printer — $400, was $500

There are a lot of brands in the 3D printing business. Creality makes quality 3D printers at various price points, with models made for both consumer and professional use. The Creality K1 3D printer is the perfect 3D printer for use around the house. One of its most enticing features is the speed at which it can print. It’s 12 times faster than regular FDM 3D printers, which allows it to be more eco-friendly and more fun in cranking out 3D creations.

Read more
The best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deals you can shop now
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Perhaps the best starting point for choosing a laptop is the size. If you need a nice big screen, your best option is a 17-inch laptop. It's the biggest option from most laptop brands. We've pulled the best Black Friday deals on 17-inch laptops from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, HP, Dell and Lenovo. check them out below, including our spotlight on the best deal right now: $600 off a Dell XPS 17.
Best 17-inch laptop Black Friday deal
Dell XPS 17 -- $1,799, was $2,399

The Dell XPS is one of our favorite laptop lines. They come in 13, 15 and 17 inches, and the XPS 17 is the cream of the crop. This particular model is on sale for $1,799, down $600 from its usual $2,399 price tag. Let's take a look under the hood.

Read more
Best Dell Black Friday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday deals are here. That means that brands are starting to put out incredible deals for us to peruse. We're seeing HP laptop Black Friday deals, Amazon Black Friday laptop deals, and of course Black Friday deals on Dell products around every corner. It would be a herculean task for any individual to search through them all, so we took this chance to help you out, find deals on the Dell products that are above standard quality, and point out some super good deals we spotted along the way. Starting with our top three picks, here are the best Dell Black Friday deals we've found:
Top 3 Dell Black Friday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $238, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more