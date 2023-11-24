What’s the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal — M1 or M2?

There are some great Black Friday deals for anyone looking for a new MacBook Air but you may not know where to start. These days, there are multiple options with both the M1 and M2 chip seeing impressive discounts as part of the Black Friday MacBook deals happening right this second. So, where do you begin? We’re here to help. We’ve picked out the three best MacBook Air Black Friday deals currently available and we’ve also looked at what model will be best for which person. Take a look below at our findings then simply tap the buy button when you find the right one for you.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 — $750, was $1,000

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 was the start of the reinvention of the MacBook Air making it more than just a portable alternative to the MacBook Pro. The M1 chip is still a pretty potent chip and one that I rely on throughout my working day. You can check out the differences between the Apple M2 and M1 chip and you’ll be surprised to see that the M1 is still pretty powerful for most people’s needs. Alongside the 8-core CPU and seven-core GPU, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display while the whole thing is fanless and therefore silent. It looks good too with its backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID support, and a reliable FaceTime HD camera for video calls. This is the laptop that’s ideal for taking to class or a coffee shop.

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 — $949, was $1,099

If you want something more powerful, consider the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. Its screen isn’t much bigger than the cheaper model but it’s a Liquid Retina display so it looks sharper, while offering support for one billion colors, P3 wide color, and 500 nits of brightness. The M2 chip offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Despite such power, you still get up to 18 hours of battery life so this is a very portable laptop. It weighs just 2.7 pounds so you can easily take it around with you. A 1080p FaceTime HD is useful for video calls while there’s a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Typically, if you can afford a little more, this is a good all-rounder.

Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 — $1,049, was $1,299

The Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 takes the MacBook Air up a notch and means it’s easily one of the best MacBooks. It has the M2 chip as before along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The highlight, however, is its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, and P3 wide color. It gives you a bit more room to work on while you still get a fairly lightweight laptop. Other useful features number a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, 1080p FaceTime HD cam, backlit Magic Keyboard, and 18 hours of battery life, so it’s a bit more like a MacBook Pro.

Which MacBook Air should I buy?

Any of the three MacBook Airs listed above are worth your time. We wouldn’t mention them if they weren’t. If you’re on a tight budget, you’ll still love the cheapest MacBook Air with an M1 chip. The M1 chip is still very powerful thanks to Apple having designed a great chip so don’t feel like you’re missing out on quality here. The screen looks sharp and you get a portable system that’s perfect for whatever you have planned.

However, if you can afford it, stretch to one of the M2 MacBook Airs. It’s up to you which one you go for. Ultimately, the difference comes down to the screen size. A 15-inch screen is great but it is slightly less portable than the 13.3-inch one and you may find yourself preferring a lightweight design if you’re taking it traveling or to class regularly. The extra processing power is always welcomed so you’ll be pleased with the performance provided.

