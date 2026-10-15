 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

WhatsApp now lets people join calls without signing up for yet another account

Guests can join from a computer browser, with no time limit on calls

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Green
Dima Solomin / Unsplash

WhatsApp now lets people join calls without creating an account. With its new guest calling feature, an invitation to catch up doesn’t have to come with a request to sign up for another service.

Announced October 14, the feature supports one-on-one conversations and groups of up to 32 people. Calls are free and end-to-end encrypted, with no time limit cutting a conversation short.

How do guests join a call

Someone with a WhatsApp account still has to organize it. They can open the Calls tab, select the plus icon, and create a call link to share with whoever they’re inviting.

Recommended Videos

Guests open that link in a computer browser and enter their name. They’ll land in a waiting room, where the host decides whether to let them in. Having the link alone won’t get someone into the conversation.

Only account holders can create those links. Guest access works for accepting an invitation, so someone who wants to arrange their own call will still need to sign up.

Adult, Female, Person
WhatsApp

What can guests access

Guests can share their computer screen, making it possible to review something together without moving the conversation to another service. Hand raising and emoji reactions are available too, so joining without an account doesn’t limit someone to listening and speaking.

That access stops short of messaging. Guests can’t send messages or see other participants’ phone numbers, and they can’t directly bring anyone else into the call.

Hosts can also remove a guest after admitting them. That gives organizers a way to deal with an unwanted participant without ending the conversation for everyone.

When will calendar support arrive

WhatsApp plans to add Google Calendar and Outlook integrations later this year. Organizers will be able to install a WhatsApp plugin, connect their account, and include a call link in a calendar invitation.

For now, invitations rely on creating and sharing links through WhatsApp. The calendar options are still to come.

Before inviting someone who doesn’t use the app, check that they’ll have a computer handy. WhatsApp describes guest access through a computer browser and hasn’t confirmed the same process for phone browsers in this announcement.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games
Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.
gaming on Dell 14S (DS14260)

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Read more
Windows 11 is getting a speed boost, and your low-memory PC stands to gain the most
Speed first, then Photos, phone links and a game bundle.
Windows 11 laptop on a desk

Microsoft dumped a myriad of Windows 11 news today, but there’s only one rather simple question that I truly care about: does it feel faster?

Per its latest blog post, Windows 11 responds up to 20% faster, with memory fixes for 8GB machines. The quality-of-life improvement comes alongside a handful of new features.

Read more
Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday
Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.
Book, Publication, Person

Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox's 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

Read more