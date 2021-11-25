Which monitor should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday deals are already in full swing ahead of the year’s largest shopping event tomorrow. We’re seeing great Black Friday monitor deals and some of the best gaming monitor deals, but there are a couple of displays you should look out for. The Dell 27 USB-C is perfect for a home office upgrade, and the LG 27GN950 and a solid gaming PC are a match made in heaven.

Which monitor should you buy on Black Friday?

There are dozens of monitor deals on Black Friday, but there are a couple of displays that sit ahead of the rest. Although you may find some cheaper options, our two top picks deliver exceptional image quality, a solid build, and a wide range of features for a reasonable price.

Dell 27 USB-C

The Dell 27 USB-C (P2720DC) is everything you need in a monitor and nothing you don’t, which is why it took first place in our roundup of the best computer monitors. It manages to check all of the boxes when it comes to features, and it’s reasonably priced. If you’re looking for a monitor to upgrade your home office or work-from-home setup, the Dell 27 USB-C is for you.

The name already tells you a big reason why — this monitor supports USB-C. That means you can take one of the best laptops around and turn it into a full-fledged desktop with a single cable. The display offers 65W of power to the laptop, so you can keep a machine like the Dell XPS 13 — our favorite laptop at Digital Trends — topped off while you work.

For the display, it comes with a 1440p resolution, offering a big bump in sharpness over Full HD. It also uses an IPS panel to deal with bad viewing angles, and it comes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which can block up to 60% of harmful blue light emissions. In our Dell 27 USB-C review, we found the panel to be surprisingly color accurate, too, making it a decent option for photo or video editing.

LG 27GN950

If you’re a gamer, the Dell 27 USB-C isn’t going to cut it. Enter LG’s 27GN950, a 27-inch 4K monitor that’s a perfect complement to a new gaming PC. It offers the perfect size, resolution, and refresh rate for high-end PC gaming, and unlike some of the other best gaming monitors, the display itself looks great.

You can read more about the visual experience in our full LG 27GN950 review, but here’s the short of it: This is one fantastic-looking monitor. It uses a Nano IPS panel, which delivers surprising color accuracy for a gaming monitor and a much higher brightness than you’d normally see. It’s a monitor that hits on all levels.

There’s only one problem with the LG 27GN950. It doesn’t include HDMI 2.1, so it’s not ideal for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. For PC gamers and console games with PC ambitions, though, there’s nothing better.

