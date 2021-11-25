  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Which prebuilt gaming PC should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Jacob Roach
By

The best Black Friday deals are already starting as retailers prepare for what will likely be the biggest shopping day of the year. We’re already seeing some of the Gaming PC Black Friday deals. Out of all of them, we recommend picking up the HP Omen 30L thanks to its insane power, upgradability, and modern case design.

  • View prebuilt gaming PC Black Friday deals at Best Buy
  • View prebuilt gaming PC Black Friday deals at Walmart
  • View prebuilt gaming PC Black Friday deals at Amazon

Which prebuilt gaming PC should you buy on Black Friday?

Although there are a ton of options when it comes to configuring a prebuilt gaming PC, there are a couple of models that stand above the rest. We’re not recommending boutique options like the Origin Neuron because they don’t see a big discount (or any discount at all) on Black Friday. That said, there are still options if you know what you’re looking for.

HP Omen 30L

HP Omen 30L in front of a window.

The HP Omen 30L is an easy gaming PC to recommend because it combines the best of mainstream and boutique options, and it tops our list of the best gaming PCs. For the mainstream bit, it comes with a design worthy of the HP name. The case is fully tool-less, allowing you to poke around on the inside without messing around with screws.

For the boutique part, the Omen 30L includes all standard-sized parts. That makes upgrading it easy down the line, as you can slot in a new motherboard, CPU, or GPU whenever it’s time to upgrade. HP even sought out the expertise of Cooler Master for the power supply and cooling solution, which isn’t something you normally see in a mainstream gaming desktop.

Overall, though, we’re recommending the HP Omen 30L because it looks great, it comes packed with a ton of power, and it’s cheaper than machines like the Falcon Northwest Talon. If you want a high-end gaming PC without the fuss of configuring your own or sourcing all of the parts, the HP Omen 30L is for you.

  • View HP Omen 30L Black Friday deals at HP
  • View HP Omen 30L Black Friday deals at Amazon
  • View HP Omen 30L Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Dell XPS Desktop

Dell XPS desktop in a park.

The Dell XPS Desktop isn’t a gaming PC, but that doesn’t mean you can’t configure it like one. Dell offers a range of processor and graphics card options that transform the XPS Desktop from a quant PC into a gaming behemoth. It can get a little expensive depending the configuration you choose, though, so keep that in mind.

The XPS Desktop is best for people who need a standard desktop PC and want to do a little bit of gaming on the side. It’s not as powerful as the HP Omen 30L, so if gaming is your primary concern, you should go with our top choice. That said, Dell offers the XPS Desktop Special Edition, which pushes the specs much higher.

You can configure the Special Edition with an Nvidia RTX 30-series or AMD RX 6000 graphics card, which are the latest options from the top graphics card makers. All of the versions come with Intel 11th-gen processors, as well as Windows 11.

If you’re shopping for someone else, pay close attention to the configuration of the XPS Desktop. Unlike the HP Omen 30L, not all versions of the XPS Desktop are great for gaming. We recommend choosing the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti for light gaming, or the AMD RX 6700 XT for a lot more power.

  • View Dell XPS Desktop Black Friday deals at Dell
  • View Dell XPS Desktop Black Friday deals at Amazon
  • View Dell XPS Desktop Black Friday deals at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

Which laptop should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Which LG TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema TV.

Which MacBook should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Which Samsung TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

lg samsung sonos vizio soundbar deals best buy fathers day 2020 harman kardon 512 hw q80r

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

4K monitor Black Friday deals are here — from $229

HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

The best Dell Laptop Black Friday deals you can shop today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Black Friday PS5 Games 2021

The best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop today

Sony - 55" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV lifestyle mounted on a yellow wall above living room console table

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday — but hurry!

Apple watch 6 in pocket.

Apple Watch Series 7 down to lowest-ever price for Black Friday 2021

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Best Buy TV Black Friday deals have landed — from $290!

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Best Buy is practically giving away the LG C1 OLED TV for Black Friday

LG-C1-OLED-TV-Black-Friday-Feature in living room.