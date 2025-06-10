 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Why macOS Tahoe is a big deal for Intel Macs

By
Apple unveiling macOS Tahoe at WWDC 2025.
Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
Apple WWDC
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage
Updated less than 28 minutes ago

Apple’s WWDC event kicked off on Monday with the usual slew of fresh announcements and updates showcasing the company’s software plans for the year ahead.

And as with every WWDC keynote, the upcoming shift to new software also signaled diminishing support for older Apple devices.

Recommended Videos

Case in point, Apple’s upcoming macOS 26 (aka macOS Tahoe) will be the final macOS release for Mac computers powered by Intel processors. The tech giant ditched Intel chips in favor of its own custom-designed Apple Silicon chips, starting with the M1 in 2020 before completing the transition in 2023.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Matthew Firlik, Apple’s senior director of developer relations, dropped the news during the WWDC Platforms State of the Union keynote on Monday.

Tahoe will actually be compatible with only four Intel Macs, which came out in 2019 and 2020, and the updated operating system will not run on Intel versions of the MacBook Air and Mac mini.

Specifically, macOS Tahoe will be compatible with:

– MacBook Air with Apple Silicon (2020 and later)

– MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon (2020 and later)

– MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)

– MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020; four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

– iMac (2020 and later)

– Mac mini (2020 and later)

– Mac Studio (2022 and later)

– Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Furthermore, there are Mac machines that support macOS Sequoia (the current macOS version) but won’t be able to get macOS Tahoe, specifically:

– MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

– MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018; four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

– MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

– MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019; four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

– MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

– MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019; two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

– MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020; two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

– iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)

– iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)

– iMac Pro (2017)

– Mac mini (2018)

Owners of Intel Macs can still expect to get security updates for their machines for some time to come, but access to new features in macOS 27 — set to launch next year — won’t be possible as compatibility will be limited to Apple Silicon devices.

Tahoe, which lands for the latest Mac computers this fall, introduces a major redesign featuring a new Liquid Glass translucent aesthetic; enhanced customization options for folders, app icons, and Control Center; a new Phone app for Mac with iPhone call integration; a major update to Spotlight; expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities including Live Translation and intelligent Shortcuts; and improved Continuity experiences to boost productivity and personalization across Mac and iPhone devices.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Every macOS version in order: from the first public beta to macOS 15
Apple MacBook Air 15 M4 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Apple’s macOS operating system has changed a lot over the last 25 years, with new features and designs coming and going as the decades have passed. Even the name has been adjusted, starting out as Mac OS X before shortening to OS X and eventually settling on macOS. The world the original version inhabited back in 2000 is very different to today.

Including the initial public beta, Apple has released 22 versions of the Mac operating system so far, with new launches becoming an annual occurrence. But it wasn’t always this way, and there have been some fascinating updates and developments in the time since the first version appeared. Let’s see how macOS has changed over the years.

Read more
The new macOS update includes a battery boost for Safari
Laptop showing the macos 15.5 update.

The macOS 15.5 update is here, and it's overall pretty light on features. However, the Safari 18.5 update bundled with it does include a new developer feature that will save battery life for users. "Declarative Web Push" is a more efficient approach to web notifications that will drain less battery every time you get a notification on Safari.

The feature already came to iOS and iPadOS in the last update, allowing developers to swap their notification implementations to the simpler JSON format. Just for fun, here's what it looks like:

Read more
WWDC 2025 could be the least exciting Apple event in years — and I think that’s a good thing
Craig Federighi introducing macOS Sonoma at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just under one month away. Normally, this event is a time for Apple to showcase all the software updates it’s been working on over the last year, which usually means tons of exciting new features across macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and more.

This year, though, there are likely to be far fewer significant updates. Sure, we’ll see a few changes here and there with systems like macOS 16 and iOS 19 expected to get a smattering of new features.

Read more