 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Wi-Fi 8 is coming, but it will not outperform Wi-Fi 7 speeds

By

In a departure from the traditional pursuit of faster speeds, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to shift away from that aspect and more toward stability, reliability, and efficient spectrum usage. As per a white paper published by MediaTek, Wi-Fi 8 will be based on the IEEE 802.11bn standard, which introduces Ultra-High Reliability (UHR) as its defining feature.

Unlike its predecessors, which emphasized peak throughput, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to prioritize effective throughput — the consistent speeds users experience in everyday environments. While the theoretical maximum bandwidth of Wi-Fi 8 remains similar to that of Wi-Fi 7 at 23Gbps, actual performance will focus on maintaining stable connections in real-world scenarios.

Recommended Videos

Wi-Fi 8 is also said to introduce several key technologies designed to improve coordination between devices and access points:

• Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR): This feature enhances signal management by allowing access points (APs) to coordinate power output. MediaTek’s trials suggest Co-SR could increase system throughput by 15% to 25%, reducing interference and optimizing performance in mesh networks.

• Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF): Expanding on earlier Wi-Fi innovations, Co-BF enables APs to steer signals precisely toward intended devices while avoiding interference. This advancement is particularly beneficial in crowded environments and can improve throughput by 20% to 50% in mesh setups.

• Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation (DSO): DSO dynamically assigns bandwidth to devices based on their capabilities and needs. This technology can push throughput up to 80% higher, ensuring faster data transfer for more advanced devices.

• Improved Modulation Coding Schemes (MCS): By introducing finer gradations in MCS levels, Wi-Fi 8 reduces abrupt drops in speed as devices move, improving transmission rates by 5% to 30%.

Wi-Fi 8 will also redefine how client devices, like laptops or smartphones, interact with multiple APs. Unlike earlier generations that operated on single channels, Wi-Fi 8 will optimize mesh networks to provide seamless connectivity across various frequencies and APs, improving overall user experience.

Before we get too excited, it is important to know that Wi-Fi standards take years to develop, and Wi-Fi 8 is no exception. The first Wi-Fi 8 products are anticipated to launch in early 2028, with the final approval expected by the end of the same year. Many of the best laptops and best routers, for example, are just now beginning to integrate Wi-Fi 7, whereas some are still using Wi-Fi 6E.

From what we can speculate, Wi-Fi 8 is going to represent a shift in wireless technology’s evolution, moving away from the race for ever-higher speeds to focus on consistent, reliable performance. Notably, this approach mirrors trends in other tech sectors, like CPUs prioritizing power efficiency over clock speeds.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
This Wi-Fi security flaw could let drones track devices through walls
Professor Ali Abedi flying Wi-Peep standing against brick wall.

A research team from the University of Waterloo has attached a device to a drone that can use vulnerabilities in Wi-Fi networks to see through walls.

Imagine intruders being able to track people by the devices they have on them or find weak spots in their homes. This alarming possibility has been proven by a device called Wi-Peep, which is essentially $20 of easily-purchasable hardware, an off-the-shelf quadcopter, and the work of Dr. Ali Abedi and his team at the University of Waterloo.

Read more
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro adds Wi-Fi 6E but loses compatibility
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro in Lemongrass color rests on a shelf.

Google just released a new Wi-Fi router, the Nest Wi-Fi Pro, as part of its ongoing efforts to make it quicker and easier to watch videos on YouTube, do a Google search, or connect to your Nest smart home devices. Without reliable internet access, that Google-y goodness might not be available. It's also more eye-catching than earlier models and up to twice as fast but there are a few concerns with this new mesh router.

Nest Wi-Fi pro adds the latest wireless standard, Wi-Fi 6E, which has three bands instead of the usual two. That means the Nest Wi-Fi Pro can connect to older devices at 2.4 and 5 GHz, as well as newer technology using the latest 6GHz radio frequency band.

Read more
These new Eero PoE devices are for serious Wi-Fi setups only
The Eero PoE 6 with the price listed.

At the annual Amazon hardware event, router company Eero has announced two new devices for serious connectivity: the Eero PoE 6 and Eero PoE Gateway. These are not for your average Wi-Fi setup.

PoE, or power over ethernet, is a way of bringing wireless connectivity to wired infrastructures, especially made for professional installers and businesses. The Eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point that covers up to 2,000 square feet of space with connectivity, including connections for more than 100 devices. Eero says it can go "almost anywhere ethernet cable can be pulled," including being mounted flush to surfaces like walls or ceilings.

Read more