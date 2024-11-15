Wi-Fi 8 is coming, but it will not outperform Wi-Fi 7 speeds

In a departure from the traditional pursuit of faster speeds, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to shift away from that aspect and more toward stability, reliability, and efficient spectrum usage. As per a white paper published by MediaTek, Wi-Fi 8 will be based on the IEEE 802.11bn standard, which introduces Ultra-High Reliability (UHR) as its defining feature.

Unlike its predecessors, which emphasized peak throughput, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to prioritize effective throughput — the consistent speeds users experience in everyday environments. While the theoretical maximum bandwidth of Wi-Fi 8 remains similar to that of Wi-Fi 7 at 23Gbps, actual performance will focus on maintaining stable connections in real-world scenarios.

Wi-Fi 8 is also said to introduce several key technologies designed to improve coordination between devices and access points:

• Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR): This feature enhances signal management by allowing access points (APs) to coordinate power output. MediaTek’s trials suggest Co-SR could increase system throughput by 15% to 25%, reducing interference and optimizing performance in mesh networks.

• Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF): Expanding on earlier Wi-Fi innovations, Co-BF enables APs to steer signals precisely toward intended devices while avoiding interference. This advancement is particularly beneficial in crowded environments and can improve throughput by 20% to 50% in mesh setups.

• Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation (DSO): DSO dynamically assigns bandwidth to devices based on their capabilities and needs. This technology can push throughput up to 80% higher, ensuring faster data transfer for more advanced devices.

• Improved Modulation Coding Schemes (MCS): By introducing finer gradations in MCS levels, Wi-Fi 8 reduces abrupt drops in speed as devices move, improving transmission rates by 5% to 30%.

Wi-Fi 8 will also redefine how client devices, like laptops or smartphones, interact with multiple APs. Unlike earlier generations that operated on single channels, Wi-Fi 8 will optimize mesh networks to provide seamless connectivity across various frequencies and APs, improving overall user experience.

Before we get too excited, it is important to know that Wi-Fi standards take years to develop, and Wi-Fi 8 is no exception. The first Wi-Fi 8 products are anticipated to launch in early 2028, with the final approval expected by the end of the same year. Many of the best laptops and best routers, for example, are just now beginning to integrate Wi-Fi 7, whereas some are still using Wi-Fi 6E.

From what we can speculate, Wi-Fi 8 is going to represent a shift in wireless technology’s evolution, moving away from the race for ever-higher speeds to focus on consistent, reliable performance. Notably, this approach mirrors trends in other tech sectors, like CPUs prioritizing power efficiency over clock speeds.